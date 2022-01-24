These stars regret some of their past characters

Not all actors like to see themselves on the big screen, but some don’t even like to remember that they participated in a production at all. Over the years, many stars have revealed in various interviews that they don’t always love the roles they’ve taken on in the past, even if the roles may be some of the most iconic.

Sometimes stars have doubts about their performance. Or they had bad experiences with their co-stars or directors. In other cases they assure that the script was not the most successful to act. Whatever the reason, these actors admit to throwing the cassette back and not being happy with the results.

Eddie Redmayne, for example, said he would not be “The Danish Girl” again, in which he played a transgender woman, Lili Elbe. “No, I wouldn’t accept it now. I made that movie with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake. The biggest discussion of frustrations around casting is because so many people don’t have a seat at the table.” he said recently.

But Shia LaBeouf didn’t like Indiana Jones, or any collaboration with Steven Spielberg. “I grew up with this idea, if you got to Spielberg, that’s where you need to be. Then you get there and realize you’re not meeting the Spielberg you dream of. You’re meeting a different Spielberg, who’s at a different stage in his career… the only movie I liked that we did together was Transformers 1,” he told Variety.

Kate Winslet didn’t like her ‘Titanic’ performance

For his part, George Clooney was not very satisfied with “Batman and Robin.” George has teased his role in the superhero movie over the years in interviews. “In hindsight, it’s easy to look back and say ‘Woah, that was really shit and I did really poorly at it.’ It was a tough movie to be good at. I don’t know what I could have done differently. But if I’m going to be Batman I can’t say it didn’t work and then not take some of the blame,” he told Total Film.

Kate Winslet regretted “Titanic”, but not because of the role but because she is embarrassed to see herself on the screen. “Every scene, I’m like, ‘Really, really? Did you do it like this? Oh my God.’ Even my American accent, I can’t hear it. It is awful. I hope it’s much better now. It sounds awfully self-indulgent, but actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching Titanic I was like, ‘Oh, God, I want to do that again,'” she told CNN years ago.