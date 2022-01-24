These are the wellness innovations that will set trends this year

EFE videos

Sánchez announces an immediate increase in pensions for “justice and dignity”

Gijón, Jan 22 (EFE).- The general secretary of the PSOE and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday will proceed for “justice and dignity” to update almost 10 million pensions, an issue to which 6,500 million euros will be allocated between 2021 and 2022. The 8.9 million recipients of contributory pensions will see their pay increased this year by 2.5 percent, although in the case of the minimum and of non-contributory pensions, as well as of the recipients of the minimum vital income (IMV), the increase will be 3 percent. As an example, the President of the Government has indicated that a minimum pension of 637 euros in 2017 would have received 646 euros this year with the model designed by the PP, but that with the new one he will earn 720 euros each month, 74 more than without the reform. In the case of average pensions, such as widowhood pensions, compared to 649 euros 4 years ago, this will go to 711, while an average retirement pension that was 1,071 euros in 2017 will increase this year to 1,182 euros , above the 1,085 that it would receive if the model implemented by the popular ones remained in force. With the revaluation that the Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday, the minimum retirement pension will be 10,103 euros per year in the single-family case and 12,467, with a dependent spouse, while the maximum will be 39,468 euros per year. Sánchez has made this announcement in a political act of the PSOE that has taken place with reduced capacity in a room of the auditorium of the Gijón trade fair, at the doors of which several dozen farmers and workers of Alu Ibérica, an aluminium-factory, have demonstrated. in bankruptcy. As part of the “We comply” campaign, with which the Socialists want to emphasize the commitments fulfilled during these years of government, Sánchez pointed out that it is necessary to provide “justice and dignity for our elders” who are the ones who have suffered the most of the pandemic, “the worst catastrophe that humanity has suffered in the last hundred years”. “In a world that is experiencing rapid change, good politics must be vindicated,” stressed the socialist leader, who considers that this means learning lessons and that the one that can be drawn from the pandemic is that it is necessary to strengthen the Welfare State . Supported in this act by the deputy general secretary of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra, and the president of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, the president has assured that, despite the difficulties and errors that may have been made in the management of this crisis, the government has not rested not a single day to improve the living conditions of the Spaniards, in the face of a “completely denialist opposition” that first dedicated itself to questioning the vaccination objectives and that now doubts European funds. “They criticize me every day, but I implore them not to question European funds because that is questioning the most important thing. Blocking European funds is not blocking the government, it is blocking job creation and that is why I ask you to step up vision, sense of Spain and commitment to Spain”, he underlined. Sánchez, who before taking part in this political act dressed TSK engineering at the Gijón Technological Park, pointed out that the usefulness of European funds is seen well in this company, which has allocated them to cybersecurity projects and to start working on renewable energy storage. In his opinion, the European funds are going to modernize the productive fabric and competitive sectors of the Spanish economy that generate jobs, but they are also going to create others “in which the new economy is going to create a lot of jobs.” For Sánchez, these funds are a great opportunity, as were the cohesion funds or the structural ones, and those who say that they are now poorly managed by the Socialist Executive, are the same ones who with the previous ones called Felipe González the beggar. Sánchez recalled that 140,000 million euros are going to be used over six years to modernize the Spanish economy and create jobs by a government that has shown that it “manages better” than the PP, which in the previous financial crisis left a hole of 35,000 million euros of the “bad bank” of which the public treasury has had to take over. “This progressive government does things differently,” said the socialist leader, who reviewed the main challenges and measures adopted since March 2020 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In his opinion, Spain “is an example of inspiration for many countries, also on the European continent” after having achieved that more than 90 percent of the population over 12 years of age already have the complete vaccination schedule, that 19 million booster doses or that 1.5 million are worn by children between the ages of 5 and 11. (c) EFE Agency