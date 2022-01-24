The US collects 2.35 billion dollars in fines from the cryptocurrency market in 9 years

In 2021, 20 procedures were carried out for violations in the financial market.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a total of 97 punitive proceedings worth $2.35 billion against digital asset market participants since 2013, according to a report by legal consultancy Cornerstone Research.

The investigation revealed that 58 processes were litigation, with a total sum of fines of 1,710 million dollars, and the remaining 39 responded to administrative procedures, with sanctions of 640 million dollars.

Most offenders were Business, accumulating 1,860 million dollars of the total in fines. Meanwhile, 490 million dollars were collected from individuals and signatures, or only to individuals.

Of the 20 actions presented last year, the majority responded to fraud and the unregistered securities offering.

Law enforcement wasremarkably high” between the end of May and mid-September, according to the document, which links the control to the appointment of Commission President Gary Gensler in April 2021.

The crackdown is expected to continue into the new year, Cornerstone Research Vice President Abe Chernin said. “Given the Commission’s continued focus on this space, in 2022 we could see more scrutiny of certain market participants, such as platforms DeFi“, he added, referring to decentralized finance.