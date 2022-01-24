The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will arrive with worse features than expected

Next Wednesday, January 26, Xiaomi will globally present its new range of Redmi Note 11 smartphones. A series with several models of which we have known the supposed specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

This model is not the first to reveal what its possible specifications would be. The base model Redmi Note 11 4G was the first to reveal them.

The 11 Pro 5G it will not have the features we would have liked see in our market. Being quite superior to the models that Xiaomi presented at the end of last year in China.

Specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

will have 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. will feed you a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging of 67W and not the 120W that we saw in the model for China.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G. A chip that will be complemented with 6 or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the photographic section, it will equip a camera with 108MP main sensor, 8MP wide angle and a 2MP macro lens. On its front we will find a 16MP selfie camera.

If these characteristics are finally confirmed, Xiaomi would once again offer significantly reduced models for the international market. While Asian users will be able to enjoy noticeably higher specs.

