The player who got fed up with Leaño smoke and could break the locker room in Chivas

Hiram Mier would not be happy with being a substitute in Chivas.

January 23, 2022 7:19 p.m.

Chivas will start the week with some peace of mind thanks to the break due to national team matches, however, within the squad things would not go well with some of the team’s footballers, who would not be at all happy not to be considered by Marcelo Michel Leano.

Hiram Wed is one of them, because after renewing for one more year until December of this year with Chivas, firewood He has only given him minutes of play in 4 of the 12 games he has directed since the previous tournament.

The 32-year-old central defender would have enough experience to turn the dressing room upside down firewood for his discontent, because despite the mistakes of players like Gilberto Sepulveda, the coach has decided not to consider him to play.

Marcelo Michel Leano could have the idea of ​​exhausting Hiram Wed so that he leaves the club for the next tournament, and thus take advantage of the last opportunity to make money with the transfer of the center-back, since in December he would leave as a free player.