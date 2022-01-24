The ONCE Salary on Sunday, January 23, 2022

In the draw for El Sueldazo Fin de Semana de la ONCE today, Sunday, January 23, 2022, the following numbers have been awarded:

First extraction: 69010 Serial: 030

Second extraction: 26302 Serial:045

Third extraction: 27894 Serial: 004

Fourth extraction: 42912 Serial: 054

Fifth extraction: 70456 Serial: 031

Salary Awards



1 prize of €300,000 plus €5,000 per month for 20 years to the 5 figures and series of the winning number (1st draw).

54 prizes of €20,000 to the 5 digits of the winning number.

495 prizes of €200 for the last 4 figures.

4,950 prizes of €30 for the last 3 figures.

49,500 prizes of €4 to the last 2 figures.

495,000 prizes of €2 to the last figure.

4 prizes of €2,000 per month for 10 years at 5 figures and a series from the 2nd to the 5th withdrawal.

216 prizes of €400 at 5 figures from the 2nd to the 5th withdrawal.

How to collect ONCE?



Faced with the joy of being awarded in a raffle, you have to keep a cool mind and have everything ready to collect the ticket. In prizes of less than 2,500 euros, the corresponding administration will be consulted and in the rest of the prizes it is essential that the winner take the receipt of the bet to the bank and present their DNI. These types of prizes are subject to identification and do not require a bank account. Payment can be made by bank deposit, in cash, bank transfer or check.

What if I play half with more people? In bets with prizes equal to or greater than 2,500 euros, you will have to go to the bank with the DNI of each one to identify yourself and be able to cash the check.

Treasury withholdings



From January 1, 2020, prizes less than or equal to 40,000 euros are tax-free. In other words, from 40,0001 euros, the Treasury will retain 20% of the total collection.

One of the tips to collect the prize if it is shared is to go to the bank both winners with the tenth in hand. This would be a gift ticket so the bank would distribute the income and the Treasury would only be paid once. If the money is given away after collecting the prize, the gift tax must be paid.

