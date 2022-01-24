The Hollywood actors who were rejected in the castings and today are acclaimed

Some celebrities were rejected during their artistic career for some reason, it may have been because of their physical appearance or because they did not meet the requirements of the character. Who are they?

in the world of hollywood everything seemed to be perfect for the actors or actresses when playing a role or performing a leading role for a series or movie. However, it is not a guarantee of anything because many times an actor can match the character more or worse still be rejected for his physique.

Next, you will find out about actors who were rejected in their auditions:

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield He was one of the actors who auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ as he was a fan of the books. But the actor was denied for ‘not being handsome enough’. The film was released in 2008, a year where the actor was not as famous but his career advanced two years later with the releases ‘Never let me go’ and ‘The social Network’.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra currently has a marked artistic career and was selected as one of the ‘top 100 most powerful women’ in 2017 and 2018 by Forbes magazine.

The actress is a native of India, she revealed to InStyle that she was denied a casting for having “wrong physique”, which generated insecurity in her physique, but her representative explained that it was because the film did not want “someone who was not brunette”, a situation that he indicated affected him in his life.

Henry Cavill

Despite the fact that the actor today is one of the most successful in the world of Holywood, at the time, he tried his luck to be James Bond in the saga that starred Daniel Craig, but he was not selected for “being chubby”, he noted in an interview with Men’s Health.

It was the same director who told Cavil of the reasons why he had not been selected. From that moment on, the actor worked on his physique.

Reese witherspoon

Reese revealed in a 2019 Instagram post that she was repeatedly turned down from major roles, one of which was that she wasn’t wanted as a star. “I was always considered ‘very high’. Very short, very aggressive, very energetic. I was once told that she seemed very ready to play a young female character. I’m not going to lie, sometimes all the rejection would hurt my feelings, I took it personally. I definitely cried a lot in the shower in my 20s,” he said at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for “Gossip Girl”, but Blake Lively got the lead

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for ‘Gossip Gir’ for the lead role of Serena but was left with her place Blake Lively. “This story came to us second-hand, but we were told that she definitely auditioned and was bummed that she didn’t get the part,” the director revealed at the time.

With that series, Blake Lively became famous and had a three-year relationship with Penn Badgley. Currently, she is in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds.

Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Rachel Green on ‘Friends’

Tiffani Thiessen famous in the series “Save by the Bell” and “Baverly Hills, 90210” commented that she was present at the casting of Rachel Green in “Friends” on NBC. Although it did not go badly, age was the reason why it was not selected. “I was too young compared to the rest of the cast,” he said on Nikki Glaser’s SiriusXM radio show.

The actress was 20 years old at the time. The leading role was taken by Jennifer Aniston, who was 25 years old at the time.