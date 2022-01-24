The first look at the NFL Conference Championship Games

Let’s review what awaits us from the two games that will deliver the protagonists of Super Bowl LVI, after a truly sui generis Divisional Round

After the dramatic games of the weekend, we see why the NFL It is the best league in the world.

we live a Divisional Round sui generis, where the two No. 1 seeds were eliminated, and only one home team won.

Let's review the next two games that, in fact, will deliver to the teams that will play Super Bowl LVI next February 13.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

When is it played? Sunday, January 30, 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where is it played? Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Of the Bengals, it is too obvious what they represent the offensive Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon etc. It is a young and explosive unit.

Burrow, just in his second season, is fulfilling what was said so much about him, when he was a university player, before being selected first overall by Cincinnatijust a couple of years ago.

The offensive line is lousy at pass protection, allowing 51 sacks to Burrow in the regular season — the most for any quarterback — and nine against the Tennessee Titans in divisional play. They will have to improve if they want to transcend taking care of their main “asset”.

And of the defense that little was talked about in the season, we have seen against the titans what she is capable of: one of the best against the run, although against the pass she is vulnerable.

The Bengals they have won on their own merits, and surprising several until the end of Conference, but face the chiefs seems like a much more complicated undertaking.

Of course, in Week 17, the Bengals They ended the streak of eight consecutive victories that he had Kansas City, and even though this was just three weeks ago, the AFC Championship Game It won’t look anything like that.

The chiefs they have surprisingly recovered all the credit and talent that seemed to have been lost in the first part of the season. Mahomes again, but also, his running attack and defensive drive.

It seems that this team does not hurt anything.

This duel looks more uneven than in the National and maybe I’m rushing a little bit, but the chiefs will play a third superbowl consecutive

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

When is it played? Sunday, January 30, 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where is it played? Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

It will be the third time they have met this season –taking into account that they belong to the same division, the NFC West— and in the first two, San Francisco took the win.

The most recent triumph of the gambusinos over the angelenos was in the week 18 of the regular season with a board from 27 to 24.

The story to follow in this game is to see if, finally, Sean McVay, head coach of the rams, can reverse the six consecutive losses he suffered against Kyle Shanahan.



The rams will host the 49ers in the game for the ticket to superbowl –in the same stadium where the game will be played superbowl–, and one must necessarily ask if the third time will be the charm.

Despite this trend in favor of San Francisco, the duel is presented as a balance of forces and with a prognosis that is difficult to offer.

San Francisco He improved on all levels.

on the offensive, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, etc., are experiencing the best moment of the season. On the defensive, Nick Bosa is the soul of that unity, which it has already demonstrated before Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers what it is capable of.

A pareo to follow is that of the front seven of The Angels against Jimmy Garoppolo and his offensive line. The protection they can give a quarterback who isn’t a paragon will be vital.

In the other side, matthew stafford, prone to interceptions, switched gears in the postseason and hasn’t made those mistakes. Better yet, he’s scored on the ground in both of his playoff games. wide receiver cooper kupp is, however, the key in that attack of the rams.

What are your favourites? What combination do you like best for the next Super Bowl LVI?