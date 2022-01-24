The best memes for the sudden devaluation of cryptocurrencies

(Photo: Twitter)

It’s already been 48 hours since the cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin, solana and ethereum have had a continuous decline in valuewhich has caused its investors to be concerned because the time for its stabilization does not seem to come.

This sudden drop in cryptocurrencies occurs when Stock markets around the world are crashing. For example, the Nasdaq Composite Index of Wall Street, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell again in the previous day with force, 1.30 percent.

(Photo: Twitter)

Due to the fall, users on social networks began to react with memes and hashtags such as #CryptoCrash and #BitcoiCrash, keeping the issue in public discussion.

“When you don’t know anything about #cryptocrash but you’re happy not to invest in anything,” noted one of the users on Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter)

“That thousands of people lose their savings as long as gaming PCs return to their normal prices is a sacrifice that I am willing to accept #cryptocrash,” said another user, recalling that Ever since cryptocurrencies became popular, the costs of graphics cards have skyrocketed.

During the previous day, bitcoin plunged more than 10%, falling below USD $40,000, however, this second day of collapse has dropped, reaching a cost of less than USD $33,000, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

(Photo: Twitter)

The memes around the crash of cryptocurrencies they have been the ones that have kept hashtags within the main topics of conversation. In some of them they make fun of investors who bought tokens at a value higher than the current one.

The gags have been of all kinds, such as those that put characters that any object (such as a mountain or some nachos) reminds them of the graphs of the fall of cryptocurrencies.

The translation would be: I bought a bitcoin at 58 thousand dollars. -I know. (Photo: Twitter)

There are also the memes where users point out that this fall is nothing more than a special date “discounts” ranging from 10 to 50% for those interested in entering the cryptocurrency investment market. For example, Bitcoin was worth over $42K and is now $32K, a decline not seen since the summer of last year.

(Photo: Twitter)

Nor did they wait memes related to the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukelewho last year said that he will build the first Bitcoin City, energized by a volcano, with residential, commercial and airport areas and whose initial financing will be made with the issuance of bonds in the market.

In the midst of the fall, Bukele showed his most positive face, assuring through his Twitter account that he bought 410 bitcoins for USD $15 million. For his position, not everyone has seen the positive side and believes that the country’s economy can sink because even in the midst of the crisis it continues to invest in speculative tokens

(Photo: Twitter)

There were also other clever images that mocked the token investors with a playlist with songs to “enjoy” while their devaluation in the stock market continues. These are contrary to other lists that are on Spotify with themes to listen to while the bitcoin rises.

(Photo: Twitter)

The memes also spread to those who, before this devaluation, assured that with their investments they were securing their future, trusting that cryptocurrency mining would continue to increase and double its value.

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

