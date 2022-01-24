Summary of the match Santos vs Necaxa (1-4) GOALS

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 23.01.2022 21:06:13





Three months later, Necaxa once again savored a victory in Liga MX, and he did it in the Santos Modelo Territory, where tonight he took the three points to beat the Warriors 1-4, who played 70 minutes with one less footballer the expulsion of Jordan Carrillo.

The painting of the Rays knew how to take advantage of the extra man, although went downstairs on the scoreboard minute 36, when Félix Torres put the locals ahead in a play, where they distractedly took on the rojiblanca defense.

However, before the end of the first half and already over the minutes of compensation, the visit equalized the score with a goal from Ángelo Araos.

In the complementary part the player less was reflected of the painting of the Lagoon, and Necaxa took advantage, scoring the second goal at minute 54, thanks to Milton Giménez’s goal and at 76′ the third through Rodrigo Aguirre.

And he wasn’t the only one, since on the final stretch of the match, Aguirre was present once again to put the fourth and final, with which the Rays took an important tower victory, after starting the tournament with two setbacks against FC Juárez and Monterrey respectively.

Saints, from the hand of Pedro Caixinha, coach who made them champions in the Clausura 2015, it is one of the six clubs that does not know what it is to win at Closure 2022. So far they have one draw and two losses.

