Spider-Man: No Way Home returns to the top of the North American box office

A week after his powerful web weakened enough to allow scream will move it in the north american box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home returned to the top, industry watcher E reported Sunday.exhibitor Relationships.

In its sixth week in theaters, the superhero story of Sony, with Tom Holland in the title role, it grossed an estimated $14.1 million after briefly missing out on the top spot last weekend.

Globally, an expected total of $1.69 billion would push it to the spot it held. jurassic world ($1.67 billion) and The Lion King ($1.66 billion) on the list of highest grossing movies of all time, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

The latest installment in Paramount’s horror franchise, Scream, grossed $12.4 million, coming in second place for the Friday-Sunday period.

As in the original 1996 Scream, they star in this installment Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox Y David Arquette.

Third place went to Universal’s animated musical, song 2, with 5.7 million dollars in revenue.

The family film has a great voice cast that includes Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams Y Bond.

Universal also ranked fourth with new romantic drama Redeeming Love, which grossed $3.7 million.

Set during the California gold rush, although it was filmed in Cape Town, the film offers a parable about sin and salvation that has been more successful with audiences, especially in the South, than with critics.

In fifth place, for the second week, was the spy action comedy The King’s Man from 20th Century, with 1.8 million dollars, starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans Y matthew goode. The film grossed $1.8 million.

The next five of the top 10 most viewed were: