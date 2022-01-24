Sony bets on content sales to strengthen its global presence

When Sony released the trailer for its upcoming movie Uncharted (Uncharted: Off the Map) in October, global fans of the video game it’s based on were outraged. Mark Wahlberg seemed like the perfect choice for the role of roguish mentor Sully in this Indiana Jones-esque adventure flick, but where did his trademark mustache go?

The answer—in a move fans of the popular PlayStation game see as proof of Sony’s mastery of social media—came in the last shot of the second trailer. This time the mustache was there, but the world will have to wait until the premiere of the film, in February, to discover the mystery behind his reappearance.

Uncharted’s mustache “lure” is a clear example of Sony’s renewed confidence. According to a growing array of investors, the $157bn symbol of Japan’s corporate sector may be on the verge of achieving an ambition it sought and had eluded for decades: to become the best-integrated entertainment company. of the world.

Over many years, Sony created or bought the right instruments to achieve its goal– World-class music catalogs from Miles Davis to Mariah Carey, Hollywood TV and film studios, plus PlayStation, the leading gaming group. But he had never managed to get the orchestra to play in harmony.

Now, despite seismic shifts shaking every corner of the entertainment world—including music, movie, and TV streaming services, blockchain-based games and the disruptive promise of the metaverse— Sony seems to have found a way to make its various entertainment groups work together.

His movie studio is producing Spider-Man and other blockbusters with Marvel., while a deep library of movies and TV shows helps fill streaming’s insatiable appetite for content. The reborn music business, the second largest in the world, benefits from the growth of Spotify and TikTok. And with PlayStation, has decades of video game experience, a sector that Netflix, Apple, Amazon and other players are desperate to penetrate. All of this with state-of-the-art hardware, including virtual reality headsets and other equipment that many believe will be the gateway to the metaverse.

“(Sony’s strategy) puts them in a unique position of power,” says independent analyst Pelham Smithers. “They have music, television, movies, video games: things that everyone wants, but only Sony does on a large scale and together.”

Strength, unity and innovation

Investors seem to agree. Sony shares are at their highest point in the last 20 years, and most analysts rate the company as something to “buy.”

An iconic title for two generations of players on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, the Uncharted series is a good example of strategy in action. “Companies had been trying to make Uncharted for 10 years,” says Tony Vinciquerra, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “When I arrived (in 2017), I asked myself: ‘Why can’t we do these things?’”

The project was launched after Vinciquerra discussed it with Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Once Uncharted got off the ground, 10 other projects went into development between the games unit and Sony Pictures.

“We just needed people to try to do the right thing for Sony as a whole,” says Vinciquerra, in what could be seen as an implied criticism of the fact that the company had been working more like a collection of independent empires.

“Cultural issues are very important,” says Kenichiro Yoshida, who became Sony’s CEO in 2018 after 32 years with the company. “For us it is very important to collaborate.” Uncharted is an example of the cultural change he wants to foster. “I strongly recommended” that the Sony Pictures and PlayStation teams start working together,” he adds.

Streaming from the sidelines

Much smaller than its rivals in Hollywood, Sony Pictures decided that the smartest strategy in the streaming war was not to participate in it. Instead of launching its own service, it has adopted what Sony executives call an “arms dealer” approach. selling the rights to movies and television series to the highest bidder.

Disney, Amazon, Apple, Warner Bros and others are expected to spend billions on content to attract new subscribers to their streaming services. According to Morgan Stanley estimates, The eight main media companies in the United States (EU) will spend about 140 billion dollars on content in 2022, and the battle will drive double-digit increases in spending for years to come.

“The streaming war is good for us,” says Vinciquerra. “(The platforms) say they will be profitable in 2023 or 2024… it is possible, but the investment required to get there is extraordinary. It’s billions of dollars. And they invest them when buying with us”.

Last year, Sony reached an agreement with the two major streaming companies —Netflix and Disney+— to give them the transmission rights of their theatrical releases between 2022 and 2026. Together, the deals are worth an estimated $3bn.

Analysts claim that Sony’s approach looks smarter as subscriber growth slows across streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Across the industry it is expected that there will be a period of consolidation among streaming groups once the “land grab” phase is over.

For Sony, the potential problem is that there will be fewer companies to sell its content to, eroding the price advantage it now has. To avoid this, the company is banking on niche streaming services, or what Yoshida calls “communities of interest,” to cater to small groups of viewers specializing in areas like anime or even a faith-based service.

Too Develops General Entertainment Streaming Service in India Following Acquisition of Zee Entertainment last year, a market also aggressively pursued by Netflix and Disney+.

Spread your web

The other pillar of the change of course in Sony’s entertainment business has been the improvement of the cinema division. The profits of the group increased drastically under the direction of Vinciquerra and Tom Rothman, which runs Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. Much of the division’s success is due to the Spider-Man franchise.

Sony Pictures had 3 of the 10 highest grossing movies in the US, led by Spiderman: No Way Home (Spiderman: No Way Home), which grossed more than 668 million dollars after its release in December and quickly became the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of American cinema. The group is expected to record record profits of 950 in 2021, 150 percent more than in 2017.

Sony execs admit their film and TV studio is ‘below scale’ compared to Disney, Warner Bros and other Hollywood groups. “We are a small player among giant competitors, but if you look at the three entertainment companies together, we have a lot of assets, a lot of intellectual property and we can compete where necessary,” says Vinciquerra.

Losing focus?

However, several large shareholders believe that there will always be risk and skepticism surrounding the company.

Despite its globalization and the fact that Sony shares have risen more than 180 percent since Yoshida took over, it is still a Japanese company at a time when global investors are frustrated or underestimate the profit-creating ability of the nation’s managers.

Damian Thong, a senior Sony analyst at Macquarie in Tokyo, and one of the few analysts with a “neutral” rating on the stock, notes that the company’s announcement in early January to create a new subsidiary—Sony Mobility— to explore the possibility of entering the electric vehicle market sounded the alarms.

The project, which emphasizes the idea that cars of the future will essentially be rolling entertainment centers, it may be more of a showcase for their products than a true intent to compete with Tesla or Toyota and generate huge losses.

But in entertainment, Doug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen and Co. in San Francisco, says Sony has finally got the mix right. “For a long time it was a large conglomerate in search of identity. But now they found the right approach and they are attractive in movies, video games and television because they can sell content to the highest bidder.”

