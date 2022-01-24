Self-medication is a serious and common mistake in skin care, warns specialist

The specialist recommends not self-formulation, since it is easy to find untested products that can cause serious conditions.

Mario Naranjo, Medical specialist in Dermatology – Member of the Colombian Association of Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery (ASOCOLDERMA).

Our skin is one of the most affected organs on a daily basis, due to confinement, stress and lack of physical activity.

For experts, skin care should be a priority, since it is the largest organ in the body, which reflects when there is any alteration or disease.

However, for Dr. Mario Naranjo, a specialist in Dermatology, the use of cosmetic products that have not been properly tested can cause changes and skin diseases, such as allergies, dermatitis on the face and neck, hives and acne.

“Sometimes we are a little ungrateful with our skin, since when we see some signs and symptoms we are not able to consult a dermatologist. We dermatologists carry out the appropriate and timely treatments to protect this highly visible organ so that it can be healthy and in balance, as it should be” commented the specialist.

Today, Social Networks provide us with many home remedies that can be easily done at home, which leads patients to make a lot of self-formulation.

For this reason, Doctor Naranjo recommends that visits to the dermatologist be made periodically, that is, at least every 6 months or once a year, to check the skin, check the moles and verify any type of injury that generates distrust in the patient.

I also emphasize that “There are some conditions that have been presented by Covid-19, this is due to changes in habits that were previously made, these patients may present some type of rash, mainly spots, papules, generalized outbreaks in the skin and pseudoperniosis lesions“.

Some clinical cases that Dr. Mario Naranjo has treated:



These are some of the tips that we must follow if we want to maintain the health of our skin:

-Use sunscreen every day (so we’re home).

-Consult your dermatologist any skin changes or discomfort.

-Do not formulate yourself.