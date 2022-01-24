Santos vs. Necaxa: the memes that the beating of lightning left to the Caixinha team

Necaxa thrashed Santos in J3 of Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

One of the surprises of Matchday 3 of the MX League was the performance of Necaxa about him Club Santos Laguna since he got his first victory at the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022, but what jumped out at the sight of all the fans was the number of goals that the Aguascalientes team scored against the Warriors.

With a final score of 1 – 4 those led by Peter Caixinha they fell home and went teased victim that the fans circulated in social networks. The first victory of Ray gave rise to different memes that made fun of the way in which lagoons they lost at the TSM Corona Stadium and also played with one less element on the pitch.

Before the start of the game, the hydrowarm They were in the last position of the table, so they came with all the disadvantage to face Santos.

But once the game started and the pupils of Paul Guede managed to turn the score around, came back and thrashed the Warriors they were cornered on their own court.

The first half was favorable for Santos as he had control of the ball in most of the plays, but the panorama changed when Jordan Carrillo was sent off at minute 18. In a counterattack, the local team took possession of the ball and ran in the direction of the rival goal to take advantage of the opportunity.

It was there when a player from Necaxa swept to stop Carrillo, the number 202 did not stop before the swept and ended up stepping on the rival, an action that was considered an infraction since the ball was not in play and he was able to dodge it.

With 10 players on the court, Pedro Caixinha had to reformulate the strategy to correct the absence of a player. Even though he competed with one less element, the Warriors they opened the scoring at minute 35 of the match.

After a rejected corner center, the ball was left to Félix Torres, who was responsible for signing the first goal of the match. But for the second half said result would not last and those from Torreón would find themselves in trouble to get hold of the ball. Angelo Araos was responsible for scoring the tie minute 47, already in compensation time of the first part of the game.

But the second half was where Santos was overtaken by the Ray and they turned the scoreboard around in a way no one expected. Milton Giménez made it 1 – 2 with a header when he received a cross, then a brace from Rodrigo Aguirre would seal the 1 – 4 of the night.

Rodrigo Aguirre made the stadium vibrate with his definition, in the 40th minute of the second stage. After receiving a pass from Jorge Valdivia, the striker placed it in the bottom corner of the goal, despite Acevedo’s efforts it was impossible to stop it.

Santos Laguna had the chance to increase the difference with the shot from Matheus Doria, who could not convert by crashing the ball into the post at 44 minutes of the first stage.

The Aguirre’s first goal fell to 76 of the game, again they sent a center to the small area of ​​​​Acevedo, Rodrigo ran to cross the road with the ball and thus send the ball to the back of the net. And to finish the game, the Uruguayan striker took advantage of a quick handoff, ran to the goalkeeper’s goal and faced him.

He caught Santos’ defense off guard so he got the fourth goal of the match at 86 without complications. With this, they added their first three points of the game and they left the Warriors in position 16 in the table.

