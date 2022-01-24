Rihanna stuns in a soccer jersey during a date night with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky

ads

RIHANNA appears to be enjoying herself on a night out with her friend.

The singer, 33, wore a £150 Martine Rose football shirt and £500 Miu Miu gloves more suitable for a goalkeeper to meet rapper ASAP Rocky in New York.

She has previously been seen in London supporting Arsenal.

After a year of speculation, A$AP confirmed that he and the Umbrella singer are in a relationship.

Calling Rihanna “my lady,” A$AP opened up in an interview with GQ in May 2021, describing her as “the love of [his] life.”

He said: “She is probably equal to a million others. I think when you know, you know. She is the only one.

The rapper added that his upcoming album All Smiles was “absolutely influenced” by Rihanna.

The rumors began in January 2020 and intensified after they were seen on a date nine months later.

In September 2021, the pair made their Met Gala entrance together, and after that, they were spotted in October celebrating the rapper’s 33rd birthday at Wizkid’s “Made for Lagos” concert in Los Angeles.

