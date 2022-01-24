Rihanna, according to Karol G: “Everything she does truly represents her”

With many women it happens that I like how one dresses, how another expresses herself, or the style of another’s live shows. But I admire everything about Rihanna: I admire her as a woman, as a businesswoman, as a singer, where she comes from, how she represents Barbados, where she got to with her talent. We hear her make the lushest, most danceable music, and the most melancholic sounds, extremely deep songs, stellar collaborations, historic achievements. In this industry, it is very easy to get lost. And I see her firm with her style, defending what she likes. It inspires you to feel great no matter what people around you say.

The first song of hers that made me think: “Who is he, and where did he come from?” It was “Pon de Replay”. Later, he put out songs like “Umbrella” and that’s where I started to feel inspired. I read interviews where he explained his culture and his roots, and I thought: “OK, I’m from Medellín, Colombia, maybe I can too”.

When you think: “What does Rihanna sing?”, you can’t answer: “Oh, she does pop”. She is a singer making music for everyone. She cares about racial justice, she cares about the LGBTQ community, she cares about women loving themselves the way they are. In her video for “Stay,” I see her in that bathtub, and I swear I can feel what she feels. It makes you live it too, in a very personal way. Sometimes I see artists with a lot of production (and it’s valid) but what I see in Rihanna that touches me the most is her naturalness. Everything she does truly represents her.