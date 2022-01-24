PS5 backwards compatible with PS1, PS2 and PS3? Fans got excited for this reason

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

When it comes to backwards compatibility, Xbox is several steps ahead of PlayStation. Microsoft’s newest console allows its users a huge number of Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, while PlayStation 5 only lets you play PlayStation 4 titles. Although PlayStation has already stated that it believes in the console generation, it is It’s hard to believe that it won’t offer backwards compatibility options like the competition, fans expect it to, and one hint got them excited…and then let them down.

Although Sony has not commented on backwards compatibility, several official documents and patents show that the company is interested in it and perhaps incorporate this feature in some of its future consoles.

PlayStation fans thought this option would be possible soon after a somewhat interesting announcement appeared.

This announcement raised the spirits of fans about backward compatibility on PS5

Well, it all started on January 22, when the Japanese PlayStation account shared a GIF via Twitter that showed a sequence with the PlayStation symbols that took different forms and that anticipated a collaboration with the Japanese pop idol Kenshi Yonezu.

What is striking is that the symbols at one time took the form of the numbers ‘1’, ‘2’ and ‘3’ arranged in the form of a date (January 23). This was enough to make many fans think that it was a hint about the backward compatibility that PlayStation 5 would have with PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 (in addition to PlayStation 4, the only one available so far).

Is this a clue to the rumored backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5?

However, fan excitement plummeted when the details of this collaboration were revealed. The numbering, in effect, referred to the date the collaboration would be available, which is a commercial involving Kenshi Yonezu and his new single. POP SONG, while promoting the brand with the slogan A World Without Play | Play Has No Limits. The video would be made public on the Japanese PlayStation YouTube channel until January 24, but 123 invitations were sent out to view it in its hidden state on January 23.

But why 1, 2 and 3? Well, it doesn’t just mean the release date of the commercial. This sequence also refers to December 3 (12/3), the date on which the original PlayStation debuted in Japan.

Thus, the speculation in the end did not turn out what the fans expected, but that does not mean that Sony is possibly preparing a project to incorporate backwards compatibility in its consoles. Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer starring Kenshi Yonezu.

What did you think of this marketing campaign? Tell us in the comments.

