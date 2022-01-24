Premieres HBO Max: The series and movies from January 24 to 30 – Movie News

‘Reminiscence’, ‘The Fallout’ and the fiction ‘The Golden Age’ are incorporated into the catalog of the ‘streaming’ platform this week.

January reaches its final stretch and hbo max premieres new movies and series on different themes so that the first month of 2022 becomes less of an uphill climb.

Reminiscence, the science fiction film starring Hugh Jackman that premiered in theaters in 2021, lands on the streaming platform. Directed and written by Lisa Joy, co-creator of Westworld, you can see our interview with the director and the main cast of the film in the video that you will find above these lines. Also coming to HBO Max The Fallout, a drama with a teenage girl who has experienced a school tragedy as the lead.

All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of January 24 to 30

As for series, the HBO Max catalog includes the new creation by Julian Fellowes -the same behind downton abbey. the golden age, set in 1882, follows a young woman who changes her life in the country for the city after the death of her father. Important economic and social transformations of the time become the backdrop for this fiction.

then query all the movies and series that premiere on HBO Max from January 24 to 30:

FILMS

The Fallout





vada is a high school student who has experienced a school tragedy. In addition to facing the problems of any teenager, she is also suffering the emotional consequences that the terrible event has left her. As if that weren’t enough, his view of the world and his relationships with his friends and family change forever. Meanwhile, Vada must find a way to heal her own wounds. Directed and written by Megan Park, this HBO Max original drama stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Shailene Woodley.

Premiere: January 27th.

Reminiscence

Lisa Joy direct and write Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. In the not too distant future when the waters off the coast of Miami began to rise and a war broke out, the future was no longer rosy. In this dystopia, nostalgia has become a powerful drug and the only way to escape.

Nick Banister is a private investigator who helps his clients recover and revive lost memories. when it appears Mae in his life, everything changes. This mysterious woman asks him to lend her a hand to find a lost item, but when Mae disappears, it becomes an obsession for Nick, who is willing to do anything to find her. His investigations will lead him to become involved in a violent conspiracy.

Premiere: January 27th.

SERIES

the golden age

Set in 1882, in the midst of economic change in the United States, the golden age follow Mary Brook, a young woman who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York. The change of the protagonist occurs after the death of her father, which leads her to go live with her wealthy aunts. agnes van Rhijn Y ada brook.

In her new home, Marian meets the aspiring writer peggy scott and the protagonist will be involved in a social conflict between one of her aunts and her neighbors. the golden age is created by Julian Fellowes and has in its main cast with Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Taissa Farmiga.

Premiere: January 25.