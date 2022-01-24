Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already the best seller of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (1/23/22) – Nintenderos

Like every week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop with the pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the lead. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

The Pokémon Legends reserve, the most downloaded in the eShop

This time we see that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe loses the first position and is overtaken by the highly anticipated reserve Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Remember that your digital reservations in the eShop opened this week. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

  1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Reserve
  2. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
  5. Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered
  6. Among Us
  7. Down in Bermuda
  8. Layton’s Mysterious Journey – Deluxe Edition
  9. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  10. Marooners
  11. Unravel Two
  12. Minecraft
  13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  14. motorcycle GP18
  15. dragon ball xenoverse 2
  16. Crash Drive 3
  17. Untitled Goose Game
  18. Mario Party Super Stars
  19. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  20. Carnival Games
  21. AgentA
  22. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  23. Cuphead
  24. Croc’s World
  25. stardew valley
  26. sonic mania
  27. Big Brain Academy: Battle of the Wits
  28. Castle of Heart
  29. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition
  30. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Digital-Only Games:

  1. Among Us
  2. Down in Bermuda
  3. Marooners
  4. Crash Drive 3
  5. AgentA
  6. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  7. Cuphead
  8. Croc’s World
  9. Castle of Heart
  10. figure
  11. Limbo
  12. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  13. Motorcycle Rush GT
  14. Suicide Guy
  15. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  16. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm
  17. vs Super Mario Bros.
  18. motorcycle GP21
  19. AER
  20. Ultimate Racing 2D
  21. Cooking Tycoon 3 in 1 Bundle
  22. Inside
  23. Slime Rancher
  24. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
  25. 911 operator
  26. Eternal Rise
  27. Death’s Door
  28. My Coloring Book
  29. table tennis
  30. The First Tree

Source: eShop.

Source link

