Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already the best seller of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (1/23/22) – Nintenderos

Like every week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop with the pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the lead. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

The Pokémon Legends reserve, the most downloaded in the eShop

This time we see that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe loses the first position and is overtaken by the highly anticipated reserve Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Remember that your digital reservations in the eShop opened this week. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Reserve FIFA 22: Legacy Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered Among Us Down in Bermuda Layton’s Mysterious Journey – Deluxe Edition Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Marooners Unravel Two Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons motorcycle GP18 dragon ball xenoverse 2 Crash Drive 3 Untitled Goose Game Mario Party Super Stars Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy Carnival Games AgentA Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Cuphead Croc’s World stardew valley sonic mania Big Brain Academy: Battle of the Wits Castle of Heart The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Digital-Only Games:

Among Us Down in Bermuda Marooners Crash Drive 3 AgentA Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Cuphead Croc’s World Castle of Heart figure Limbo Five Nights at Freddy’s Motorcycle Rush GT Suicide Guy Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm vs Super Mario Bros. motorcycle GP21 AER Ultimate Racing 2D Cooking Tycoon 3 in 1 Bundle Inside Slime Rancher Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 911 operator Eternal Rise Death’s Door My Coloring Book table tennis The First Tree

Source: eShop.