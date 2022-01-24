Nicolas Cage’s children: How many children does the actor have exactly? She has another baby on the way

Moviegoers are quite familiar with the king of scene chewing, Nicolas Cage. Having made a name for himself for his absurd acting choices, true fans know that the man himself might be even a little weirder than the characters he plays on screen. One aspect of this off-screen personality is his many, many relationships. However, you may be surprised to learn exactly how many of these relationships have resulted in children. Read on to learn all about Nicolas Cage’s children.

How many children does Nicolas Cage have?

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Cage is known for his many relationships and almost as many marriages. Some were short, some were long, but they all had their memorable moments. However, despite this, you may be surprised to learn that Nicolas Cage only has two children at the moment.

Their first child is Weston Cage Coppola, who was born to Cage and then-girlfriend Christina Fulton in 1990. The two had started dating two years earlier but never officially married before breaking up a year after the birth of their son. After their separation, Fulton took custody for the first 18 years of Weston’s life, allegedly thinking that Cage was a bad influence on him and did not want them to be around each other. However, as adults, the two Cage men have spent much more time together. Weston is also responsible for his father’s two grandchildren.

Their second child is Kal-El Cage, born to Cage and his third wife, Alice Kim. Kal-El (obviously named after Superman, of whom Cage is a huge fan) was born in October 2005, just over a year after his parents married.

Cage has another child on the way with his current wife.

In early 2021, Cage married his current wife, a woman named Riko Shibata. According to tabloid photos, the two had been dating since early 2020 before deciding to tie the knot about a year later.

In January 2022, news broke that Cage and Shibata are expecting their first child together, meaning Nicolas Cage will soon be the father of three children.

While the story was initially told by a representative, Cage himself soon responded in an email exchange with Today to double-confirm things. “It’s true, and we are very happy,” he said. No further details are known at this time, including how things are moving forward, though everyone certainly wishes the best for the couple.

Exactly how many times has Cage been married?

To date, Cage has been married five times. Not counting his long-term relationship with Fulton, his first was with Patricia Arquette in 1995, and their relationship officially ended six years later in 2001. Their relationship seemed to be riddled with problems, as they reportedly threatened to kill him. get divorced multiple times. before deciding to end things around 2000.

His second marriage was to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the King himself. Cage is a fan of Elvis, though this didn’t seem to help strengthen the relationship overall. Their union began and ended in just over 100 days in 2002, although the divorce was not finalized until 2004.

As mentioned above, his third marriage was to Alice Kim and it has been his longest so far. The two dated and were officially married just a few months after her divorce from Presley. Even though their relationship ended in 2016, Cage and Kim appear to have maintained a close friendship as parents to their son. Kim even attended Cage’s next two weddings.

After that, he married Erika Koike in March 2019, annulling the marriage four days later and fully divorcing in June. In fifth and last place is Shibata, with whom Cage is expecting his third child.

