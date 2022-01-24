Necaxa thrashed Santos and added his first three points of the tournament

electrifying! Necaxa came from behind and defeated 4-1 Santos Laguna, this being his first triumph in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. On the two previous dates, the Ray lost against FC Juárez and Monterrey, while the Guerreros drew against Tigres and fell to Toluca.

At 19′, the referee Victor Caceres he took the red card directly to Jordan Carrillo, after he performed an iron on the left leg of Idekel Dominguez. At 36′, Fernando Gorriaran put in a good cross from the far left of the pitch, Felix Torres rose inside the area and with a forceful shot with his head he opened the scoring in Torreón.

Matheus Doria He was very close to scoring the second goal for the locals, he threw himself with scissors and crashed the ball into the crossbar of the goal of Edgar Hernandez. Shortly before the break, Charles Acevedo made a great save, but could not keep the ball and left it to Angelo Araos, who only had to push him to put the partial 1-1.

At 54′, Jesus Escoboza put a precise center, Milton Gimenez He entered behind the defenders and with a good header made it 1-2. In the complementary part, Peter Caixinha made several changes, hoping to see an improvement in his team, he put Jesus Ocejo, Brian Lozano, Edgar Games and Diego Medina, who debuted in the Maximum Circuit.

Rodrigo Aguirre He became the star of the game, because in the last 15 minutes he scored two goals, one with his head and the other with his left leg, for which he was applauded and booed in the TSM Corona.

