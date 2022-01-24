NASA captures a powerful flare from the Sun- Uno TV

NASA captures a powerful mid-level flare from the Sun. Photo: Getty Images

The Sun, the star around which planet Earth rotates, emitted a mid level flare, reaching its peak at 06:01 (GTM), as reported by the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which constantly observes the Sun.

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image on January 20 of the solar flare, which could be perceived, due to the bright flash that occurred on the right side of the Sun.

A zoom in on the solar flare captured the subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material of a flare, which was classified by NASA as a M5.5 class or intermediate level.

Sun: flares and explosions

A sun flare is a giant explosion on the surface of the Sun What happens when sunspot magnetic field lines erupt suddenly, quickly, intensely, and brightly.

What’s cozier than the warm embrace of a star?

Small stars like our Sun puff out into red giants at the ends of their lives, engulfing anything that’s orbiting too close. Brown dwarf WD 1202-024 B appears to have survived such a hug from its host star. #NationalHuggingDay pic.twitter.com/xbSwkbZ0kd — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) January 21, 2022

the material of the Sun it heats up to millions of degrees in a few minutes and emits radiation throughout the electromagnetic spectrum and the amount of energy released can be comparable to millions of nuclear bombs going off at the same time.

Some solar flares can throw large clouds of solar plasma into space called a “coronal mass ejection,” which, if it reaches Earth, causes geomagnetic storms and intense auroras.

According to POT, the flares and explosions of the Sun are powerful emanations of energy that can affect various radio communications, electrical power networks, navigation signals on the Earth and submit risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

NASA and other international space agencies monitor the Sun 24/7 with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the Sun’s atmosphere to its surface & even peers inside the Sun’s core using special instruments. Checkout our SUN-sational fleet https://t.co/z14rvI92KO pic.twitter.com/WNGf3SvnTL — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) January 15, 2022

The POT observe the Sun and our space environment constantly with a fleet of spacecraft studying from the activity of the Sun, the solar atmosphere, particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding the Earth.