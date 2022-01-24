NASA captures a powerful flare from the Sun- Uno TV
The Sun, the star around which planet Earth rotates, emitted a mid level flare, reaching its peak at 06:01 (GTM), as reported by the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which constantly observes the Sun.
The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image on January 20 of the solar flare, which could be perceived, due to the bright flash that occurred on the right side of the Sun.
A zoom in on the solar flare captured the subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material of a flare, which was classified by NASA as a M5.5 class or intermediate level.
Sun: flares and explosions
A sun flare is a giant explosion on the surface of the Sun What happens when sunspot magnetic field lines erupt suddenly, quickly, intensely, and brightly.
the material of the Sun it heats up to millions of degrees in a few minutes and emits radiation throughout the electromagnetic spectrum and the amount of energy released can be comparable to millions of nuclear bombs going off at the same time.
Some solar flares can throw large clouds of solar plasma into space called a “coronal mass ejection,” which, if it reaches Earth, causes geomagnetic storms and intense auroras.
According to POT, the flares and explosions of the Sun are powerful emanations of energy that can affect various radio communications, electrical power networks, navigation signals on the Earth and submit risks to spacecraft and astronauts.
The POT observe the Sun and our space environment constantly with a fleet of spacecraft studying from the activity of the Sun, the solar atmosphere, particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding the Earth.