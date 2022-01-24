Milan and Juventus forget about football in their Serie A match

Rossoneri and Bianconeri offered a poor duel match between the two this Sunday in Serie A

The San Siro stadium hosted a game that had more football in the preview than in its development, Milan and Juventus played a game in which they lacked emotion, and not only because of the lack of goals but because of the lack of insistence in looking for them . A 0-0 that does not favor either Milan or Juventus, but that surely generated joy in Inter, Napoli and Atalanta, the teams with which they share the upper zone of Serie A.

It was a game that was even, but in which the teams did little to try to score a goal. Milan tried but their lack of aim in front of Szczesny’s goal took its toll, instead Massimiliano Allegri’s ‘Juve’ barely managed to finish off but none of their shots ended up being under Mike Maignan’s three posts.

The most remarkable thing that the commitment could have had, in addition to the injury of the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was that for the first time in the entire history of the San Siro Stadium, the sports venue received a match of its two teams during the same day, with only a few hours apart, Inter-Venezia was played on Saturday and Milan-Juventus on Sunday.

The tie, which does not favor either of the two teams, leaves the top of Serie A as follows: Inter remains at the top of the table with 53 points, followed by Napoli, which accumulates 49, as does Milan fell to third place, Atalanta is fourth with 43 points and Juventus is fifth with 42 points. Series A will resume activities after the next FIFA date is played.