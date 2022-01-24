MacroMARSS is implemented in the emergency area of ​​the Family Medicine Unit No. 222 of Toluca

This module will provide care to patients with respiratory diseases in the downtown area of ​​Toluca (Photo: special).

This module will provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in order to identify patients with suspected COVID-19 in a timely manner. To speed up the service, a QR code has been implemented at the entrance with which people answer a questionnaire about symptoms and identify if they have coronavirus data.

In case of symptoms, the filter doctor will determine if a rapid test will be carried out: if it is negative, the person can go home with symptomatic treatment; If the result is positive, a doctor will assess whether you should treat your illness at home or require hospital care.

For patients requiring non-respiratory emergency care they will be able to go to the continuous medical care services of the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 223, Lerma; UMF No. 231, Metepec; UMF No. 248, San Mateo Atenco; UMF No. 249, Tlaxomulco and UMF No. 250, Toluca, as well as in the emergency services of the Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No. 220, in Toluca, and HGR No. 251, in Metepec.

The IMSS state of Mexico Poniente reported that has the necessary infrastructure to provide service to its beneficiaries, however, it is of the utmost importance not to lower our guard and redouble health measures: correct use of the mask, hand hygiene, etiquette coughs or sneezes, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, maintain a healthy distance, and reduce social mobility to break chains of contagion.

Also remember that the COVID 3.0 Worker Permit is available online, that allows the receipt for coronavirus disease to be processed from home, without the need to go to a MARSS.

