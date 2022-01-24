Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates that Isla Ají, in Colombia, is a protected area – People – Culture

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio, known for movies like ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘Titanic’, posted a tweet on Twitter talking about the chili island, an important ecological reserve located in the department of Valle del Cauca that was declared a protected area in December 2021.

“Colombia has declared Isla Ají a protected marine area. The locally led movement to protect the area will safeguard 246 km² of the country’s Pacific coast, harbor threatened species and support the traditional livelihoods of local communities.”, wrote the actor.

DiCaprio, 47, who is also known for defending the environment, accompanied the publication with a striking photo of the ocean floor taken by photographer Darren Lawrence.

Colombia has declared Isla Ají a marine protected area. The locally led movement to protect the area will safeguard 246 km² of the country’s Pacific coast, shelter threatened species, & sustain local communities’ traditional livelihoods. @TheWCS @rewild (📷: DarrenLawrence) pic.twitter.com/QSxrLXQkVr — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 23, 2022

Isla Ají, according to the Ministry of the Environment, is located in the district of Puerto Merizalde, Naya basin, in the district of Bonaventure. It is inhabited by 1,291 indigenous and Afro-descendant families, whose food security is based on ancestral fishing.

In addition, the entity reported that this area has 24,600 hectares of mangrove ecosystems, guandales (forest formation typical of the Pacific), naidizales (a type of forest), humid forest, rivers and lagoons.

With the protection of this territory, “the continuation of the nesting of sea turtles, the migratory passage of the humpback whale, the arrival of migratory birds, the reproduction of seabirds and felines such as the margay, and the maintenance of the populations of babilla tulicio”, detailed Minambiente.

