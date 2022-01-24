Lady’s Pen – Celebrities in ‘crypto’ ads

01/23/2022 | 20:08



“I am learning how to get started with crypto with Binance.” This message that the former Bara player Andrs Iniesta uploaded to his Instagram and Twitter accounts unleashed a great controversy on social networks and caused the CNMV to slap the author of the goal that gave Spain the World Cup in South Africa. Iniesta used his popularity – he has 38 million followers on Instagram and another 22 million on Twitter – to promote Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows buying and selling more than 100 digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

From now on, Iniesta will have to warn investors of the possibility of losing all their money. New listings must include this warning: “Investing in crypto assets is unregulated, may not be suitable for retail investors and may lose the entire amount invested.” This CNMV rule, which has already been published in the BOE and which will come into force in a month, is going to cause a radical change in the way in which platforms dedicated to the sale of cryptocurrencies are advertised.

And it is that the massive advertising campaigns of these products have become a real plague in the streets of the big Spanish cities and, above all, in social networks. Its objective is to attract retail investors with the lure of quick enrichment. What its promoters do not say is that the losses can also be just as fast and bulky. In October, Bitcoin exceeded 66,000 dollars and today it is trading at 42,000 dollars, a drop of more than 30% in three months.

The CNMV has been ahead of the rest of the European countries and has become the first body to regulate the advertising of these currencies. Its president, Rodrigo Buenaventura, has been warning for months about the dangers of investing in cryptocurrencies due to its lack of regulation. In his day, he called Iniesta’s attention and told him that “being unregulated products, crypto assets have relevant risks and it is advisable to be thoroughly informed before investing in them or recommending others to do so.”

Iniesta is the first public figure to receive a public reprimand from the CNMV, but this body has repeatedly warned financial influencers that they cannot make investment recommendations through social networks. “It is -said the supervisor- of crazy investment tips made by non-professional users, who hide conflicts of interest and that are sometimes directly illegal”.

There are many celebrities who, like Iniesta, promote investment in cryptocurrencies such as Messi, Elon Musk, Johnny Depp, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Richard Branson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kanye West, Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher, Kim Kardashian, Matt. Damon, Floyd Mayweather and Steven Seagal. Some are declared fans of Bitcoin, like Ashton Kutcher and Paris Hilton, while others, like Leo Messi, have put their image at the service of digital currencies. The Argentine soccer player agreed to collect part of his salary at Paris Saint-Germain through crypto, and in 2018 he promoted the Finney mobile, which allows the exchange of digital assets. Elon Musk, for his part, has become the biggest influencer of this type of currency in the world. A tweet from him triggers instantaneous ups and downs in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, which are his favorite crypto assets.

The use of famous people to promote Bitcoin and company on social networks has become so common that the American SEC was forced to launch a clear and forceful message: “It is never a good idea to make an investment just because someone famous says that a product or service is a good investment.

Despite this, a survey by the consulting firm Cardify shows that famous people and celebrities are the main source of information for investors in cryptocurrencies. It has been suffered in their pockets by many followers of Kim Kardashian, who invested in the new currency EthereumMax when the famous promotional model is crypto on social networks. His tweet “Do you like crypto?” to popularize Ethereum, Max made history in the financial market because it reached 250 million people.

The message triggered the price of the new currency, but only a week later, EthereumMax -which has nothing to do with the Ethereum currency- had lost 70% of its value, and the price never recovered. Many investors have filed a lawsuit in the United States claiming that Kardashian and other celebrities, such as boxer Floyd Mayweather and former NBA player Paul Pierce, helped inflate the price of EthereumMax as part of a scheme that enriched their backers at the expense of the small savers.

The high volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies also causes a multitude of frauds based on the identity theft of companies and managers. The Litecoin coin, for example, soared 30% the day a Walmart senior manager allegedly surfaced saying the chain was going to accept Litecoin as a payment currency. Amancio Ortega has also been a victim of this type of fraudulent maneuver. It is enough to browse the Internet to see dozens of news items in which it is stated that the richest man in Spain has invested one hundred million euros in Bitcoin, and even ensures that the famous businessman has created software to generate Bitcoin and that his intention would be give it to all Spaniards.

There are many who fall for the deception because there are investors who go in search of the quick hit without thinking about the risks.