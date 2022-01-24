Khloé Kardashian Leans On Mom Kris Jenner Amid Tristan Thompson’s Parenting Drama

Khloe Kardashian is finding support in his mother Chris Jenner while dealing with paternity drama involving his ex, tristan thompson.

Earlier this month, Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman who sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related charges, while he was publicly dating Kardashian.

Though this isn’t the first time Thompson has been embroiled in a cheating scandal while dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, a People magazine source commented that Khloe, 37, is having a hard time accepting the recent parenting drama.

“Khloé is really struggling with what’s going on with Tristan,” says a source. “This time that he cheated on her has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she’s devastated.”

“She’s very supportive of Kris all the time. But Kris wants Khloe and Tristan to be in a good place, so she encourages Khloe to keep the lines of communication open,” the Kardashian and Thompson source continues, sharing their 4-year-old daughter True.

“[Khloé] she wanted a fairy tale life with him and she is very upset,” adds the source. “People around her have never seen her so down and she is so grateful to have her mom there, who has barely left her side. “.

On January 3, the basketball player posted a message on his Instagram story confirming that he is the father of Nichols’ son, who was born on December 1, 2021, after previously denying paternity of the child. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols,” the NBA player wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal, both in public and in private,” he continued.

In a second slide of his Instagram stories, the NBA star apologized to Kardashian, writing, “Khloé you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve done it.” I have treated you.” the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m terribly sorry.”

The reality star and athlete had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting for the last time in June.

Days after the paternity scandal came to light, some media reported that Khloé had already put the drama behind her to focus on herself and co-parenting their daughter together.

“She wants the new year to be different,” the source said at the time, according to People. “She wants to focus on her own happiness.”

“But her family knows she’ll meet the right man when she’s ready. It’s hard on her family when she’s upset. They love her so much. Khloe is a very strong person though. She’s already moved on.” after learning that Tristan was expecting another baby.