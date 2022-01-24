Katherine Schwarzenegger Keeps Hiding Her Face And Chris Pratt Kid’s Face In Posts, But This One Is Super Adorable

With the world becoming more and more a place where social media and online content determine the public’s perception, celebrities and people in general are beginning to be very careful about what they post online. One of the ways many people are doing this is by keeping their children’s faces off their digital accounts. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, being two great celebrities, have worked particularly hard to keep your little one’s privacy intact . Schwarzenegger keeps hiding his little one in a new post, but he sure does it in an adorable way.

While some celebrities doesn’t seem to mind posting full pics of her precious little ones, Katherine Schwarzenegger is always finding creative ways to keep her and Chris Pratt’s daughter semi-hidden from their fans. in his newest Instagram post, it’s more of the same, but one can’t help but notice how adorable the tiny baby shoes in the photo are. Check it out for yourself below:

Not only are the tiny baby feet covered in what is likely to be an expensive pair of fluffy sneakers, but the white fuzz on one shoe matches Katherine Schwarzenegger’s perfectly. It seems to be a mommy and me pair, and that’s what I’m here for. The fact that they tie and everything makes me wish my little one was this little again.

Fans of the TV personality are commenting on her post with all the praise for her mommy and matching skills. “Awwws” and heart-eye emojis are rampant in the comments section, with some moms even saying they have the same pair for themselves and their little ones in a different color.

It makes a lot of sense why Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have decided to try to keep their little one in the spotlight of their fame, as other celebrities have expressed how they feel about their fame invading their children’s lives. After all, their children had no say in how famous their parents would be, and it’s a good thing that celebrities are taking steps to help their children have a normal childhood.

Celebrities like George Clooney have been vocal about the need for children to receive some grace from the fame of their parents, Clooney. he even sent an open letter to a news publication after he published a story about Billie Lourd’s little son .

Katherine Schwarzenegger herself may have an interesting take on this subject, having grown up with a famous father. Around the time Schwarzenegger was young, it would have been quite impossible not to know who Arnold Schwarzenegger was, like he is an action icon and he was in his prime at the time and has a very recognizable look and sound.

It may be a little disappointing for celebrity fans who don’t have a bigger window in their lives as their family grows, but it’s a decision most seem to respect. But Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t keeping the cuteness away from her fans because, while not much of her little one is shown in photos shared on her social media, the level of cuteness is far from lacking.