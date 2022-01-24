Katherine Schwarzenegger Keeps Hiding Her Face And Chris Pratt Kid’s Face In Posts, But This One Is Super Adorable

With the world becoming more and more a place where social media and online content determine the public’s perception, celebrities and people in general are beginning to be very careful about what they post online. One of the ways many people are doing this is by keeping their children’s faces off their digital accounts. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, being two great celebrities, have worked particularly hard to keep your little one’s privacy intact. Schwarzenegger keeps hiding his little one in a new post, but he sure does it in an adorable way.

While some celebrities doesn’t seem to mind posting full pics of her precious little ones, Katherine Schwarzenegger is always finding creative ways to keep her and Chris Pratt’s daughter semi-hidden from their fans. in his newest Instagram post, it’s more of the same, but one can’t help but notice how adorable the tiny baby shoes in the photo are. Check it out for yourself below:

