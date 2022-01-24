Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande revived her career

Jennifer Coolidge has credited Ariana Grande with reinvigorating her career during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actress is known for her roles in films like American Pie, Legally Blonde, and more recently Promising Young Woman and The White Lotus.

During the interview, Fallon noted that many of her previous guests had done Coolidge impressions on the show and aired clips of SNL star Chloe Fineman and Grande impersonating the actor.

After Grande’s impression was shown, Coolidge responded, “You should know that was the start of a lot of great things that happened to me. I was going through a dead zone and not much was happening, so Ariana did this impression on your show. and you encouraged her.

“Then the ball started rolling. My friend, who is her age, was like, ‘You should text Ariana and tell her you thought she was a good imitation.’ And I was like, ‘No, because she’s 260 millions of followers. Bots respond to DMs and we’ll never get to her.'”

The actor revealed that he got in touch anyway and received a response from the singer, which led to Coolidge appearing in the ‘Thank U, Next’ music video. “That was all thanks to Jimmy Fallon and [esa impresión]”, He said.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Coolidge will reprise his role in the second season of The White Lotus, despite the fact that the new episodes will feature an almost entirely new cast.

Sources have confirmed that the actor will return as unstable rich woman Tanya McQuoid, who spent the first season of the series looking for love and recovering from the death of her mother. Joining her will be Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and Tom Hollander, among others.