Is Keanu Reeves immortal? This website tries to prove it

Every time Keanu Reeves releases a new movie, and especially if he’s playing a role he’s played before, comments about how well the years have treated him come back, and that inevitably causes rumors of the actor’s immortality to resurface. Internet is like that, what can we do?

Plus, the pearls of wisdom he tosses out in promotional interviews only add to the joke, which we know Keanu enjoys a bit of, as we’ll see at the end of this article.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is just what has just happened after the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Google searches about Keanu’s immortality bring us back to the website keanuisimmortal.com, the epicenter of the network from where rumors of that the actor has been in this world at least since the Middle Ages (for the record).

According to what Davide, the creator of the website, told the magazine vulture, it all started in 2010 when he found on Reddit that someone had posted a photo of French actor Paul Mounet saying “he looks quite like Keanu Reeves, doesn’t he?”

The resemblance was undeniable and Davide began looking for more historical figures or old photos that resembled the actor of Hawaiian origin. Investigating Mounet, he discovered that the actor’s body had never been found, which fit perfectly with the crazy theory.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Over time, Davide confesses that he himself found or was sent a multitude of old images of people who looked like Keanu, he also admits that because he can no longer dedicate time to the page, he has never posted them. The only one that does appear is that of Charlemagne, the King of the Franks, who in some portraits bears a certain resemblance to Keanu (ignoring the fact that most of these portraits were made centuries after the death of the warrior-king). .

Charlemagne pictorGetty Images

Although this is obviously all a joke, Davide intends to keep the website and his Facebook page active for as long as he can. Perhaps the funniest part of all this is that Reeves is perfectly aware of this history and frequently makes jokes about it, as was the case recently while promoting the new installment of The Matrix.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Really, if we look at photos of Keanu’s last years, we have to admit that in the last season his age has begun to show slightly. But we must recognize that, and it is the only undeniable thing about this story, that the actor is an example of how to fulfill years with class.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io