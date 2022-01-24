Is ELDEN RING at risk due to Dark Souls III vulnerability?

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Today something happened that alerted the community of Dark Souls, since a vulnerability was found in the latest installment of the franchise that can be exploited by hackers and people with malicious intent to damage other users’ PCs. As a precaution, many have left the title temporarily and this could also affect FromSoftware’s highly anticipated upcoming game, ELDEN RING.

This is not the first time that security has been breached within a game by the award-winning Japanese studio. In 2016, some users similarly found an exploit in the online game of Dark Souls III which caused people to corrupt other players’ save files by giving away hacked items.

These repetition of similar events, but mainly the most recent remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, is causing users to fear that ELDEN RING has an exploit that leaves your equipment vulnerable. This could be seriously negative for Bandai Namco, as the launch of ELDEN RIG is close, which means that, in case the problem also affects ELDEN RING, FromSoftware would have to work around the clock to get the fix ready as part of the game’s day 1 patch.

The vulnerability of Dark Souls III is present in ELDEN RING?

It is important to mention that neither Bandai Namco nor FromSoftware have offered a statement in this regard, so the only information about this problem comes from user reports.

Unlike Dark Souls III, ELDEN RING It is not yet available, but we remind you that Bandai Namco carried out a testing period that allowed some dataminers and users to play more than allowed.

Thus, according to the developers of the Blue Sentinel mod (which helps prevent the exploit), they were able to confirm that this RCE vulnerability is also present in ELDEN RING or at least in its trial version, which doesn’t sound crazy if you have the same netcode or online communication system.

The problem of Dark Souls III could affect the premiere of ELDEN RING?

According to information shared on Discord, Blue Sentinel developers are seeing if they can work on a patch for ELDEN RING in order that, in case the problem exists, there is a way to play online in the premiere safely.

However, there is some relief after one of the game’s community managers for Bandai Namco, Izmar, confirmed that he had received the feedback from players and had already reported the issue to company staff. Likewise, the user assured that he also mentioned the risk that the problem could be in ELDEN RING.

So far, Bandai Namco has not commented on this problem through its social networks, so it is unknown if it will release a patch to fix it or a tentative date. Although the Blue Sentinel mod was quickly updated to address the exploit in the online game of Dark Souls III, the official recommendation is not to play online until Bandai Namco fixes this issue.

ELDEN RING will debut on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

