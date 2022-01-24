Hotel Transylvania: transformation ONLINE SPANISH free full movie | premiere on Amazon Prime Video | Selena Gomez | Hotel Transylvania 4 | Cinema and series

The return of one of Sony’s most popular stories has finally taken place and its fans are the most excited. Despite the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hollywood is still on the mend, so animated projects are a long shot for studios.

While Sing 2 has been well received by the public, Disney’s award-winning Charm has struggled to stand out at the box office, something that caused its launch mechanics to change. In that sense, family stories, such as Pixar’s Network, have opted for an exclusive premiere via streaming. This mechanic is the one that will continue Hotel Transylvania: Sony Transformation.

When and where to watch the film via streaming?

Under a license agreement valued at almost 100 million dollars (according to Variety), the Japanese firm sold the rights to the new installment of its animation franchise to Amazon Prime Video. Thus, Transformania will have its premiere on the aforementioned service on January 14, 2022.

What does Hotel Transylvania mean?

Hotel Transylvania does not have a special meaning, but rather it is the mere title of the animated film and the place where the films take place.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is distributed by Sony Pictures. Photo: Sony.

What is Hotel Transylvania 4 about?

When the ‘monster’ lightning bolt, Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, goes haywire, Dracula and his friends are transformed into humans. Meanwhile, as a plot twist, Johnny becomes a monster.

In their new mismatched bodies, ‘Drac’, stripped of his powers, and a renewed Johnny, who loves life as a monster, must team up and race across the world to find a cure before it’s too late.

The monster’s lightning turns Johnny into a monster. Therefore, you will have to find a cure before it is too late. Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures.

Hotel Transylvania 4 – cast

Transformania brings back most of the original English voice cast, including Selena Gomez, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon and Fran Drescher. . However, unlike other installments, Adam Sandler and Kevin James will not reprise their roles, as Brian Hull will voice Dracula and Brad Abrell will voice Frankenstein.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is one of the most anticipated children’s movies by animation fans. Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures

Where to see Hotel Transylvania 1?

The first Hotel Transylvania movie is available on Netflix. The service requires a minimum amount of S/ 24.90 to access its content.

Transylvania hotel. Photo: Sony Pictures

How old is Mavis?

During the first installment of Hotel Transylvania, Mavis, Dracula’s daughter, reveals that she is 118 years old.

Mavis is the daughter of Dracula in Hotel Transylvania. Photo: Sony Pictures.

What is the name of the boyfriend of Dracula’s daughter Hotel Transylvania?

The boyfriend and husband of Mavis, daughter of Dracula, is called Jonathan (Andy Samberg).

Johnny, Mavis’s husband in Hotel Transylvania. Photo: Sony Pictures

What is the name of Mavis’s son in Hotel Transylvania?

Dennis is the son of Mavis and Johnny, and he is 5 years old. The minor worries Dracula because he has no power; however, it is later revealed that he has vampire abilities.

Denis, Drac’s grandson has vampire abilities just like him. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Who does the voice of Dennis in Hotel Transylvania in Spanish?

Mavis and Johnny’s son Dennis is played by actor Asher Blinkoff. The person in charge of dubbing for Latin America is Yasir Ocampo.

Dennis, son of Mavis and Johnny in Hotel Transylvania. Photo: Sony Pictures

When was Hotel Transylvania 1 created?

The first Hotel Transylvania film hit theaters on September 21, 2012, produced by Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Columbia Pictures.

Hotel Transylvania is produced by Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Columbia Pictures. Photo: Sony.

When will Hotel Transylvania 5 be released?

So far the Hotel Transylvania franchise remains in four films. The fourth installment of Hotel Transylvania, entitled Transformania, premiered in the last quarter of 2021, only recently, and has just arrived streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

We will have to wait for the response from the fans and profits from this latest film for the creators to take the initiative to make Hotel Transylvania 5.

So far the Hotel Transylvania franchise remains in four films. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Who directed the Hotel Transylania movies?

The Hotel Transylvania franchise is directed by Derek Drymon and produced by Sony Pictures Animation in association with Columbia Pictures.

What are the Hotel Transylania movies?

Hotel Transylvania – 2012

Hotel Transylvania 2 – 2015

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters on Vacation – 2018

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – 2022.

The Hotel Transylvania movie has four installments so far. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Will there be Hotel Transylvania 5?

Production was carried out remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the title of the film was revealed to be Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and it was confirmed that it would be the last film in the franchise.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania would be the last film in the franchise. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Is Hotel Transylvania coming to Netflix?

No, the animated film will start airing on Amazon-Prime, free for all subscribers, from Friday, January 14.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania would be the last film in the franchise. Photo: Sony.

Trailer Hotel Transylvania 1

Hotel Transylvania 1: Official Synopsis

When the monsters want to go out for a walk, they all go to Count Dracula’s Hotel Transylvania, a splendid place where they can be themselves without humans bothering them. On a special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man, the Mummy and others to celebrate his daughter Mavis’s 118th birthday. However, an unexpected complication develops when an ordinary man arrives at the party and falls in love with Mavis.

Trailer Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 2: official synopsis

Hotel Transylvania 2 takes place seven years after the first film, with the hotel now open to human guests. Mavis and Johnny have a young son named Dennis, whose lack of vampire abilities worries his grandfather Dracula.

Trailer Hotel Transylvania 3

Hotel Transylvania 3: official synopsis

The monster family takes a vacation by embarking on a fun-filled luxury cruise. Everything is going well until Dracula, who is lonely and looking for a mate, falls in love with the attractive captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a secret plan to eliminate all the monsters.

Trailer Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania

Hotel Transylvania 4 – Transformania: Official Synopsis

Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!