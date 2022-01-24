Hennessey unveils its new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco off-roader
Tuning studio Hennessey Performance has just unveiled its first VelociRaptor 400 Bronco off-roader. John Hennessey, founder of the company has demonstrated the capabilities of the car in a presentation video.
The modified SUV has received 18-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, tuned bumpers, additional lighting and retractable running boards. The interior of the car has various customization details with the Hennessey logo.
Before reaching future customers, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco undergoes dynamometer measurements and test drives at the company’s proving ground. The details of how this stage of car manufacturing is carried out is what John Hennessey shows in the video just shared by the company.
The new Hennessey Broncos will be warranted for three years or 36,000 miles — about 58,000 kilometers — of mileage, whichever comes first. In total, there will be only 200 units of the tuned car.