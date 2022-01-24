Halo: player pays tribute to his deceased friend before the end of the servers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

There is no doubt that these last few weeks have been full of sadness and nostalgia for fans of Halo. As we told you, the servers of the games of the franchise on Xbox 360 finally closed on January 13, 2022. This gave rise to the community going to these titles for the last time to say goodbye and share endearing stories.

Such is the case of a player who, while chatting with other users before the closure of the online services of Halo 3wanted to share the story of his deceased friend and pay him a worthy tribute in the game he loved so much.

During the last day of active servers of Halo 3, reddit user “micro-wav” said his childhood best friend lost his life in the summer of last year. He asked those in attendance to fire their weapons into the sky to honor the memory of his friend.

“I want to say one last thing and I will try to make it as quick as possible. My best childhood friend passed away last summer. He was the one who taught me Halo and we played a lot of Halo together and he would have loved the new campaign. I just want you to shoot into the sky to pay tribute to our fallen Spartan,” the player said, his voice cracking.

This emotional case is just one more example of how the community came together one last time to experience the final moments of the servers of Halo on Xbox 360.

Another very nice anecdote is that of a group of players who organized themselves to obtain all the achievements of Halo 3 before it was impossible. Meanwhile, thousands of fans took to social media to share their personal stories of how franchise titles have impacted their lives.

Without a doubt, the closure of the servers represents the end of an era. While memories live on in mind and heart, fans can still play most of these titles through Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

But tell us, what do you think about the case of this player who remembered the loss of his best friend? Let us read you in the comments.

