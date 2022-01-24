https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220123/goodbye-to-scarcity-intel-will-build-the-largest-chip-factory-in-the-world-in-the-usa-1120648754.html

Goodbye scarcity? Intel to build ‘world’s largest chip factory’ in US

Goodbye scarcity? Intel to build 'world's largest chip factory' in US

The decision is part of the corporation’s strategy to restore its dominance in the manufacture of integrated circuits and, in this way, reduce the dependence of the United States on Asian production centers, in the context of the global scarcity crisis of these devices. Intel’s initial investment in its new plant in Ohio is 20,000 million – the largest in the history of the state -, the company’s executive director, Pat Gelsinger, revealed to Reuters. The factory will be built in an area of ​​1,000 acres—nearly 1,000 acres—in the city of New Albany. The facility is estimated to create 3,000 new jobs in the region. Intel’s plans, however, will not alleviate the current supply shortage in the chip market. This is because such factories take years to build. Gelsinger reiterated that he estimates that the shortage of integrated circuits will persist until 2023. In order to substantially increase domestic chip production in the US, the Joe Biden administration is seeking to persuade the US Congress to approve a $52 billion subsidy. Gelsinger says the Ohio factory will go up with or without government help, but noted that without funding, construction “just isn’t going to happen as fast and it’s not going to grow as fast.” In 2021, Intel lost to the South Korean company Samsung Electronics the first place in the sale of semiconductors in the world. The US company posted growth of just 0.5% over the past year, the lowest among the top 25 global chipmakers. As part of its restructuring plan, Intel began construction of two factories in Arizona last September. . The $20 billion plants will bring the company’s total number of factories in Chandler, outside Phoenix, to six. Gelsinger also revealed that he expects Intel to announce the construction of plants in Europe in the coming months. Arizona factories must produce their first chips only in 2025.

