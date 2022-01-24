Goodbye scarcity? Intel to build ‘world’s largest chip factory’ in US

Goodbye scarcity? Intel to build 'world's largest chip factory' in US

Goodbye scarcity? Intel to build ‘world’s largest chip factory’ in US

The American company Intel announced the construction of what it promises to be the “largest chip factory in the world” in the state of Ohio. The giant… 01.23.2022, Sputnik World

The decision is part of the corporation’s strategy to restore its dominance in the manufacture of integrated circuits and, in this way, reduce the dependence of the United States on Asian production centers, in the context of the global scarcity crisis of these devices. Intel’s initial investment in its new plant in Ohio is 20,000 million – the largest in the history of the state -, the company’s executive director, Pat Gelsinger, revealed to Reuters. The factory will be built in an area of ​​1,000 acres—nearly 1,000 acres—in the city of New Albany. The facility is estimated to create 3,000 new jobs in the region. Intel’s plans, however, will not alleviate the current supply shortage in the chip market. This is because such factories take years to build. Gelsinger reiterated that he estimates that the shortage of integrated circuits will persist until 2023. In order to substantially increase domestic chip production in the US, the Joe Biden administration is seeking to persuade the US Congress to approve a $52 billion subsidy. Gelsinger says the Ohio factory will go up with or without government help, but noted that without funding, construction “just isn’t going to happen as fast and it’s not going to grow as fast.” In 2021, Intel lost to the South Korean company Samsung Electronics the first place in the sale of semiconductors in the world. The US company posted growth of just 0.5% over the past year, the lowest among the top 25 global chipmakers. As part of its restructuring plan, Intel began construction of two factories in Arizona last September. . The $20 billion plants will bring the company’s total number of factories in Chandler, outside Phoenix, to six. Gelsinger also revealed that he expects Intel to announce the construction of plants in Europe in the coming months. Arizona factories must produce their first chips only in 2025.

The American company Intel announced the construction of what it promises to be the “largest chip factory in the world” in the state of Ohio. The tech giant plans to invest up to $100 billion in the initiative.

The decision is part of the corporation’s strategy to restore your domain in the manufacture of integrated circuits and, in this way, reduce the dependence of the United States on Asian production centers, in the context of the global shortage crisis of these devices.

Intel’s initial investment in its new plant in Ohio is 20 billion —the largest in state history—, revealed to Reuters the executive director of the company, Pat Gelsinger.

The factory will be built on an area of ​​1,000 acres – about 405 hectares— in the city of New Albany. The facility is estimated to create 3,000 new jobs in the region.

New Albany could become “the largest semiconductor manufacturing town on the planet,” according to Gelsinger.

Intel’s plans, however, will not alleviate the current supply shortage in the chip market. This is because such factories take years to build. Gelsinger reiterated that he estimates the IC shortage to persist through 2023.

In order to substantially increase the national production of chips in the US, the Joe Biden Administration seeks to persuade the Congress of the North American country to approve a $52 billion subsidy.

Gelsinger says the Ohio factory will go up with or without government help, but noted that without the funding, construction “just isn’t going to happen as fast and it’s not going to grow as fast.”

In 2021, Intel lost to the South Korean company Samsung Electronics the first place in the sale of semiconductors in the world. The US company posted growth of just 0.5% over the past year, the lowest among the world’s top 25 chipmakers.

As part of its restructuring plan, Intel began construction of two factories in Arizona last September. The $20 billion plants will bring the company’s total number of factories in Chandler, outside Phoenix, to six.

Gelsinger further revealed that he expects Intel to announce the construction of plants in Europe in the coming months. Arizona factories must produce their first chips only in 2025.

