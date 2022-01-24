French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose striking designs were worn by celebrities including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73 years old.

The dressmaker passed away on Sunday, according to his Instagram account. “May his soul rest in peace,” said the account in an entry with a black image and no photograph. The cause of death was not indicated.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a narrow waist. The use of futuristic fabrics reminiscent of plastic in his sculptural creations became a trademark of the house.

For several decades it was an influential name in haute couture, dressing stars like Diana Ross and Beyoncé at galas, red carpets and catwalks.

His designs weren’t afraid to stray from the norm, sometimes resembling robotic suits with conical protrusions. Mugler also had a popular perfume line that it launched in the 1990s.

The fashion world was filled with expressions of condolences. American model and actress January Jones mourned Mugler’s passing from their official Instagram accounts.

As well as clothing, Mugler made films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat, and a keen bodybuilder, interested in exploring the human body as art.

“I always felt like a director, and the clothes I made were the direction of everyday life,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Questions about funeral plans went unanswered at first.