Free Fire codes for today January 23, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire wants to end the weekend rewarding, as usual every day, the loyalty of its users. That’s why for today Sunday, January 23, 2022, offers us a new handful of free rewards codes. As soon as you use them, you will immediately receive new cosmetics at no cost. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 23

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the app on PC by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular contents come through the reward codes free. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source | PrepareExams