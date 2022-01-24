Four reasons to cancel an electronic invoice in 2022

At the end of 2021 the Tax Administration System (SAT), announced some changes in all its procedures, including invoices, so all taxpayers who do this fiscal year should know what are the four reasons for cancel a Electronic bill or CFDI in 2022.

Until now, taxpayers who make use of electronic invoicing have enjoyed its benefits in terms of security, cost reduction, optimization of internal controls, etc. But this 2022 must be clearer at the time of cancel a CFDI or Electronic bill.

Four reasons to cancel an electronic invoice 2022

According to SAT, this year taxpayers have been asked to notify the reason why an invoice will be cancelled. Likewise, these must document the cancellations, which can only be made in the year in which they are issued.

These are the four reasons for cancel a Electronic bill or CFDI before the SAT:

Receipts with errors in relation, that is, when the invoice that has been generated has an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any data for which it can be reissued.

Issued with unrelated errors, which is the situation where the issued invoice has an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any other data and it is not required to relate to another generated invoice.

When the operation was not carried out; this applies if the invoice did not materialize.

Nominative operation related to the global invoice, which is applied when a sale is influenced in the global invoice of operations with the general public, the client requests his nominative invoice, which leads to canceling the global invoice and reissuing it.

Finally, it is important to mention that the cancellation of a Electronic bill it does not change, depending on the version in which it was issued. So if you have to cancel a Electronic bill, it can be done through the website of the SAT or through the services of someone certified.