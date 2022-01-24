Experts predict that EA will be the next company to be sold

The acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft It came out of nowhere a few days ago, and now everyone wants to know what the next company will be that could be acquired by some other company. Interestingly, experts from Financial Times consider that EA it meets many requirements that would make it an ideal option for sale.

The previously mentioned medium says that EA It would be a pretty smart choice for potential stakeholders. This company is worth $38 billion dollars, and some like Amazon, Meta, Google and Netflix could be the interested bidders. There is also the possibility that Sony want to recover after ActivisionBlizzard by getting more exclusive games for its own platform.

It sounds like something difficult Sony be willing to buy from EA, and after the enormous amount that was spent microsoft, surely they will wait a while before doing it again. Ultimately, we will have to wait to see what happens next, but since EA Play is an important part of GamePass Ultimate, It’s easy to assume that your games are safe and sound at the moment. Xbox.

Publisher’s note: It makes sense that EA is an interesting company for the big entertainment companies, but currently this remains a simple prediction. We’ll see what kind of impact the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has on the rest of the industry, but obviously it’s something that won’t go unnoticed.

Via: Financial Times