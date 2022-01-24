Does Henry Cavill have reason to worry?

Superman It undoubtedly occupies a place of reference in the Olympus of superheroes. DC Comics character, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shusterit may have lost some steam in recent years in relation to other classics such as Spider-Man or Batman, and it is also possible that the emergence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is still a benchmark.

And it is that, without fear of being wrong, Superman represents one of the first superheroes to hit the big screen and the one who previously starred in a major box office hit of the genre in 1978. We have also been able to see him in series, which brings us to all those actors who have given him life in fiction and to the so-called ‘curse’ of Superman, a theory more or less based on the luck, or lack of it, of some of they.

Kyrk Alyn was the first to put on the Superman suit in the late fifties of the last century (1948), although the poor development of the special effects made it impossible for him to be seen flying and he had to resort to other tricks that did not please the fans. In any case, he refused to continue with the character in 1951 in the jump to the cinema – he had starred in two series – and about 30 years later he made a cameo in Richard Donner’s Superman. Suffering from Alzheimer’s, he died in 1999 at the age of 88 in complete anonymity.

Suicide, murder, accident and failures

George Reeves picked up Alyn’s baton in Superman and the Mole Men (1951) and also starred in the adventures of superman (1952-1958), but in 1959 he died from a gunshot wound to the head. If it was a suicide as a consequence of a hypothetical depressive state or a murder of passionate teasing remains an unsolved mystery to this day.

If there was an actor who definitely succeeded thanks to Superman, and who raised the franchise to unsuspected heights of fame, that was Christopher Reeve. She would star in four movies, the aforementioned blockbuster Superman (1978) and his subsequent installments no less popular in 1980, 1983 and 1987. Unlike his predecessors, Reeve was able to survive the character and his career was only interrupted by a accident while riding a horse in 1995 that I would leave him in a wheelchair, with assisted breathing, after fracturing two cervical vertebrae. Paradoxically, Reeve said goodbye to acting in an episode of the second season of Smallville, the series that narrates the youth of Clark Kent, issued in 2003. He died in 2005 as a result of a heart attack. He was 52 years old.

Enlarge Christopher Reeve was the first great Superman. Warner Bros

Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Supermann (1993-1997) picked up in a certain way the success of Reeve’s tapes and became a true phenomenon in the field of series, being Dean Cain is responsible in this case for bringing the mythical superhero to life. Yalthough in this case fortunately there is no accident or tragic event to regret, the truth is that Cain has not managed to match the success achieved thanks to the series and his career has been diluted like sugar.

The attempt to continue squeezing the character on the big screen came in 2006 with superman returns (The return) by Bryan Singer and a stranger Brandon Routh, which failed miserably – like the film – and ended up being relegated to productions of lesser substance. It cannot be said that he has lacked work but in minor film and television productions with mainly secondary roles. One of his last appearances was in The Rookiethe series starring Nathan Fillion.

Henry Cavill and the last Superman

And we come to Henry Cavill, who if he had ever believed in the character’s ‘curse’ at all, he probably would not have agreed to play him in Man of Steel (2013) or in the rest of the films directed by Zack Snyder. In any case, Cavill is probably the only actor of all those mentioned who has achieved greater recognition for other roles than for that of Superman. Without going any further for the Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. And it doesn’t look like his career will suffer from wearing the red cape. And evidently, at this point, she is in very good health. The exception that confirms the rule.

Nor should we forget Tyler Hoechlinwho after rising to fame in 2002 thanks to Road to Perdition – he played the son of Tom Hanks in the Sam Mendes film – and putting aside his baseball career due to injury, has since 2016 played Superman in various series of the so-called arrowverse, in which it continues thanks to Superman & Lois, released in 2021. We can leave Hoechlin out of the influence of the character’s curse for the moment because he is still playing him and he is only 34 years old. Will have to follow up in the future.