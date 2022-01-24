Criticism of “The bar of great expectations”, the inconsequential film by George Clooney

The bar of high hopes (The Tender Bar, 2021) -according to the translation of the production platform- is a coming of age classic, in which JR (Tye Sheridan) must chart his own path in life. His childhood on Long Island with his mother (Lily Rabe), grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and especially his advisor Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), will be fundamental in his aspirations as a writer.

The film with a script by William Monahan is told in two time periods: when JR is a child (Daniel Ranieri) and lives with his particular family and when he is a teenager (Sheridan) and enters university. Between one and the other, the figure of his absent father (Max Martini) is always present as the great hurdle he must cross to forge his own destiny.

Perhaps the spirit of the writer present throughout the plot can be highlighted, with his vocation to magnify inconsequential stories and turn his mediocre protagonists into lovable and attractive figures for the story. In this logic, the great hero of the story is the uncle (great job by Affleck), who with a paternalistic role transmits his life experience while running the iconic bar ‘The Dickens’. There he drops extremely valuable life lessons for the attentive ears of his nephew.

The same thing happens with the ‘grouchy’ grandfather played by the resurrected Christopher Lloyd, the mother (Rabe) and the individuals attending the town bar, a fauna as figurative as it is charming in terms of the film. And in that spirit of embellishing the trivial, The bar of high hopes he releases his pleasant and conciliatory look about the pitfalls to overcome in life.

As its title in Spanish indicates, Clooney makes a nice film, although extremely fleeting compared to the rest of his filmography, which leaves a pleasant sensation but insufficient in terms of cinematographic satisfaction.