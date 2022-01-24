Criticism of “Amnesia”, Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine in a movie to forget

Amnesia (Backtrace, 2018), called ‘Cuenta pending’ in Spain, does not start badly. There is a shootout between some bank robbers with the police filmed in a dignified way that catches the viewer. But what is heralded as a promising start turns out to be the crux of the matter, because one of the thieves (Matthew Modine) loses his memory and forgets where he hid the money.

In a mixture of kidnapping and torture, some young thieves try to make him remember the whereabouts of the mutiny. Meanwhile, a retired policeman (Sylvester Stallone), who was never able to solve the robbery, tries to stop the criminals.

Matthew Modine spends the entire film holding his head with a concerned face while Stallone has two scenes, one at the police headquarters and another in the long-awaited final shootout. The rest are a handful of lousy actors, less expressive than Stallone after botox.

Mike Maples’ script runs into its own pitfalls. As in all police, the plot involves turns of the screw -and there are- but always within ‘what is possible’. None of that happens here, from the jailbreak to the recovery of memory (with drug-based treatment), they are impossible to believe.

About the end it seems that the two renowned actors are going to put the film on their shoulders to make it reach a worthy end. It doesn’t happen either. They barely make an appearance behind the imaginary that they knew how to create for a resolution told with closed shots (in another example of the low budget of the production), which dynamites a film to oblivion.