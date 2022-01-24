Chiefs defeat Bills in overtime and advance to the AL final

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated this Sunday by 42-36 to the buffalo bills in overtime and reached the final of the American Conference of the NFL for the fourth consecutive year in which they will face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The chiefs they lost the 2019 one against the patriots; then won the AFC title in 2020 at titans and in 2021 to Bills; now his rival will be the Bengals.

The duel between the quarterbacks of the two best offenses in the NFL in this season’s playoffs; buffalo number one, and Kansas City, two; did not disappoint.

KELCE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZDYjEMuxY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

For the Chiefs patrick mahomes, 26, fourth in league yards, 4,839; He went for 378 and three runs. With the Bills Josh Allen, 25 years old; eighth in yards on the year, 4,407; he accumulated 329 receiving yards, four TDs.

Buffalo celebrated with its first drive that culminated in Devin Singletary’s rushing TD to take a seven-point lead.

Kansas City responded from the hand of its passer, who resolved the arrival to the diagonals with a personal play; 7-7.

In the second quarter the Chiefs again established a long 86-yard, 12-play drive that ended with wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrating in the end zone, who caught a pass from Mahomes to give the local advantage 14-7.

If Mahomes’ work was outstanding in the first half, Josh Allen He was not far behind when he connected his first touchdown pass with Gabriel Davis who tied the duel at 14 points.

Kansas City started the third quarter explosively. He converted a field goal to take the lead 17-14, and an offensive series later extended the lead 23-14 with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Buffalo responded with the longest shipment of the season Josh Allen, was 49 yards for Gabriel Davis, who closed them 23-21.

In the fourth quarter a 45-yard kickoff return from Tyreek Hill He placed the Chiefs inside the visitor’s 20-yard line, a field position that they took advantage of to score three points; 26-21.

A key play in the game was the one presented to the Bills on fourth down and 17 to go, in which the owner of jersey number 17 found Gabriel Davis in the end zone to take control of the game 29-26 in favor from Buffalo.

Mahomes returned to the field with less than two minutes left. He started his offense at the 25-yard line of his field, led his team to the touchdown with a pass to Tyreek Hill and returned the lead to the Chiefs 33-29.

Josh Allen had 60 seconds on his last drive, enough to cross the field and send a TD pass to gabriel davis which turned the score around 36-33 in favor of the Bills.

With only 13 seconds patrick mahomes he dragged the opposing defense from his 25-yard line to the opponent’s 30-yard line. From there his kicker Harrison butker he hit a 49-yard field goal that tied the game, 36-36, and sent it into overtime.

In the first offensive of the extra period, the wearer of Jersey 15 of the local team connected with his tight end Travis Kelce to take a dramatic 42-36 victory.

With information from EFE