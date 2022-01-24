Cate Blanchett Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Cate Blanchett turned down playing Lucille Ball credit:Bang Showbiz

Actress Cate Blanchett addressed her decision to turn down the chance to play Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ during an interview with Variety.

The 52-year-old actress was originally cast in the Amazon Prime movie as the iconic American comedienne who broke new ground throughout her extensive career spanning more than 50 years, but the role ultimately went to Nicole Kidman.

“It became the movie that it had to be,” said the actress. “Those things happen in the right way, at the right time. In the best possible way, the same is not always foreseen; and then it becomes a totally different idea. when Francis [Ford Copolla] calls you, you just have to say yes. Because you are on an epic adventure that changes your life. You are on that roller coaster. I’m ready for that.”

Cate decided not to participate in ‘Being the Ricardos’ because it will be part of Copolla’s new film, Megalopolis, whose production will begin later this year and will also feature actors such as Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Zendaya, Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jon Voight, and James Caan.

Previously, Nicole Kidman opened up about how it felt to be cast in the role of Lucy last year. “I feel like there’s a sacred pact between all of us: Whoever gets something gets it,” Nicole told the New York Times, referring to Cate’s replacement.

Cate recently starred in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.