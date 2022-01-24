Billie Eilish says the Met Gala made her realize famous people are ‘nobodies’

billie eilish She is known for being very honest with fans. So it’s no wonder the Gen Z superstar singer shared her first experience at the Met Gala, and she held nothing back!

It will interest you: Zendaya calls Tom Holland ‘My Spiderman’ and boasts how proud she is of her boyfriend

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Eilish, who was one of four co-hosts at the 2021 Met Gala, opened up about what the famous party that celebrates fashion in all its glory was like for her.

“It’s crazy. It’s famous people, famous people. That’s what it is,” the Happier Than Ever singer said.

Eilish compared attending the star-studded bash, with regular guests including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more, to being back in high school.

“You know what? The main thing that made me think or feel that night was that famous people are literally nobody. Just random, and it’s so weird,” Eilish explained. “I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just someone who’s in class with you,’ and you think this person is kind of annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everyone is, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they do and say.”

Despite that, Eilish still had an unforgettable night. “He was amazing though. He was beautiful there,” he said.

The star hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in a custom corset tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta, a far cry from her usual style. But the singer-songwriter explained that she was finally ready to embrace the feminine side of her.

“It was time,” the singer told Vogue on the red carpet of her fashion risk. “It was time for this, and I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the last few years. I’ve always wanted to do this. I was scared and didn’t feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did it.” She mentioned.

Read on: Billie Eilish Says She Started Watching Porn From Age 11 ‘It Really Destroyed My Brain’

Making her first Met even more important, this year Eilish served as co-chair alongside her fellow trendsetters, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.

When Vogue confirmed in May that Eilish would be the youngest Met Gala co-chair in history, the outlet explained that her “willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has brought emerging brands into the spotlight and defied old rules about how to pop. the star must dress.”