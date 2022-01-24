Best Marijuana Strains: Cookie Monster

Type: Sativa

Description

Cookie Monster is a variety of mysterious origin, which according to online sources is a cross of OG Kush Y Girl Scout Cookies. It inherits the flavor and aroma of its legendary mothers, with sweet, herbal flavors and a pungent herbal cheese aroma.

Cookie Monster won the first prize for the best indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2014.

Main reported effects

According to Weedmaps users, this strain makes you feel relaxed, happy and sleepy.

Most reported flavors

According to Weedmaps users, this strain tastes like vanilla, chemical and citrus.

Crop Information

Cookie Monster It grows well indoors and outdoors in warm, semi-humid climates. The variety reaches full maturity after eight to nine weeks indoors or in the second half of September (southern hemisphere) outdoors.

The strain’s short colas develop popcorn-like buds with curly red-orange pistils and a layer of sugary trichomes. Sometimes blue and purple colors appear, especially if the grower exposes the plants to lower temperatures late in the growth process.

The seeds are hard to find, but there are clones commercially produced on the Internet.

Via Weedmaps, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by Stefan Schubert, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons // Edited in Canva by El Planteo