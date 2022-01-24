Barcelona seeks the transfer of Nicolás Tagliafico

The Barcelona has submitted an offer to take the Argentine winger on loan from Ajax, Nicholas tagliafico, until the end of the season, a source familiar with the negotiations told Efe this Sunday.

Chapter 1: A Diego and a Maradona | The Eleven of 10

Tagliafico sees the transfer with good eyes and pressures the management of the Amsterdam club to give the green light to the operation, added the same source.

The Argentine winger has a contract with the Ajax until 2023, although the Dutch club made a commitment to the player to open the door for him if a major European club presented a good offer.

As reported by “De Telegraaf”, the most widely read newspaper in countries Low, the main stumbling block in the negotiation is that Ajax would prefer to make a transfer in order to sign a replacement in the winter market.

The coach of Ajax, Erik have Hag, has been against letting the Argentine go, despite the fact that he has only lined him up six times in the starting eleven so far this season.

“I will definitely fight to keep him, with him there we have seven very good defenders. The moment he leaves, we will lose solidity in defense”, said the coach in the preview of the PSV Eindhoven–Ajax, which the Amsterdam team won today by 1-2.

It might interest you: Gael Sandoval debuted with a goal in Australia



EFE

Mexicans in the Netherlands

In said party there was activity of the Mexicans Edson Alvarez Y Eric Gutierrez who started out as starters.

Erick Gutierrez saw the yellow card in the 82nd minute for a strong tackle and left the field at 87′ Yorbe Vertessen entered his place, while Edson Alvarez He was the whole match having a very good performance that was also reprimanded for a strong tackle at minute 24.

Edson Alvarez and his team will play the round of 16 of the Champions League before him benfica on February 23 as visitors. Will the Mexican be able to consolidate himself in the European competition?

EFE