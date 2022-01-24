Ban cryptocurrencies in Russia: 10 points that clarify the proposal and its consequences

The Russian monetary regulator raises the need to implement measures that block the circulation of cryptocurrencies in the territory of the country.

The Central Bank of Russia has released a report this Thursday in which it proposes to prohibit the issuance, circulation, exchange and sale of cryptocurrencies, as well as the organization of these operations on Russian territory.

1. What would be the consequences of a ban on cryptocurrencies?

The measure would mean that Russians will not be able to pay for any goods, jobs or services with cryptocurrencies. They will also not be able to make money transfers in cryptocurrencies, nor carry out exchanges of these assets.

2. Will anyone who does not comply with the prohibition go to jail?

No. The regulator has proposed to fine companies and individuals that violate the measure.

3. Does the ban extend to the possession of crypto assets?

No, in the case of individual investors, who can continue to own cryptocurrencies, but only as assets. They will not be able to use them in Russia, but they will be free to use them in the Foreign.

However, supervision of cryptocurrency operations in foreign jurisdictions carried out by Russian citizens has been proposed.

4. Who cannot own crypto assets?

The regulator plans to prohibit all financial companies from having investments in cryptocurrencies or using related financial instruments. It also proposes that it be illegal to use financial intermediaries and infrastructures of the Russian financial market for any operation with cryptocurrencies.

5. Why does Russia want to ban cryptocurrencies?

The Central Bank has ruled on the threats posed by cryptocurrencies due to the anonymity of transactions. The regulator has warned that cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular in various illegal activitiessuch as fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.

In addition, the widespread use of cryptocurrencies could undermine the stability of the national currency and lead to a capital flight of the country, indicates the institution. Due to the flow of capital from the traditional financial system to the crypto market, there is an additional threat to the financing of the real sector of the economy.

6. What are the immediate results of the Central Bank’s proposal?

Since the ban is only a proposal for now, there are no financial consequences yet. However, the country’s Central Bank argues that Russian citizens represent a significant part of the global cryptocurrency market. The volume of operations of Russian individuals with cryptocurrencies is evaluated at up to $5 billion, according to the report. Russia also ranks third in the world in bitcoin mining, with roughly eleven % of the total.

While individual owners of crypto assets, for example, would have to buy a plane ticket to use their crypto outside of Russia, miners would be forced to spend much more to move their activities across the border, and settle somewhere. state that authorizes its operations.

7. What has been the public reaction to the proposed ban?

The approach of banning cryptocurrencies has received contrary public opinion.

Supporters of cryptocurrencies claim that the entity’s approach is unprofessional and that, in any case, will not be able to supervise and prevent all operations.

Although there are many who support the idea of ​​regulating this area to limit illegal transactions, the community opposes the prohibition of those activities that are safe and legitimate.

Others, however, argue that Russia has a right to defend its national currency.

8. How could the ban be enforced?

The Central Bank now wants to discuss with market participants whether they support the proposal to ban cryptocurrencies. But experts have already warned that even if the ban is officially introduced, authorities will have a hard time enforcing it. Among their considerations, they assure that the regulator has practically no no tool to detect cryptocurrency transactions.

Specialists argue that the authorities would have to completely stop all transfers between individuals to limit decentralized transactions and payments to cryptocurrency exchanges throughout Russia.

9. Can Russia stop cryptocurrency mining?

Most miners in Russia do not use the power of commercial data centers, but instead host their own sites.

“Theoretically, these sites can be identified, but the question is how much will it cost and how timely will it be. It is impossible distinguish from a distance a mining farm from, for example, a greenhouse – both consume electricity evenly and 24 hours a day; that is, each facility will have to be personally accessed,” Dmitri Bederdinov, director general of the Council for Data Centers and Cloud Technologies, told RBC.

The complexity of the situation is compared to a policeman who should go from door to door to check if the place is mining cryptocurrencies or growing strawberries.

10. What are the long-term consequences for Russia?

Analysts warn that in the event of a ban, the cryptocurrency sector in Russia will become a huge black market, which could be much worse than its current loosely regulated state.

In addition, the restrictions proposed by the Central Bank could not solve the problem of the lack of supervision of money and the growth of crypto investments, especially considering that the regulator would allow Russians to own cryptocurrencies and use them abroad, which i would hardly brake capital flight.

In general, most analysts point to the need for regulation More detailed of cryptocurrencies in Russia, but not to a total ban.