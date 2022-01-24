Antonio Brown makes fun of the Buccaneers, after being defeated by Rams

Brown, a controversial receiver who left Tampa Bay badly, did not miss the opportunity to mock the Bucs’ loss

Controversial former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown mocked the organization with a meme on social media.

A few weeks ago, before the playoffs, Anthony Brown starred in a controversial moment during the game against the New York Jets: minutes from the end of the third quarter, with the Buccaneers losing, but on offense, Anthony Brown He took off his equipment and uniform, leaving himself bare-chested and headed for the locker room before the stunned gaze of his teammates.

Mocking of Antonio Brown for the playoff elimination of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. @AB84

On his way off the field, into one of the end zones, Brown 33 years old, harangued the public, clapping and raising his arms. Now the receiver used one of those images, adding in editing a ‘banner’ between his arms that reads: “Bucs eliminated.” The meme is accompanied by a short text: “I can’t” and a laughing emoji.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

The Buccaneers finished their season in the divisional round after losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Due to this new gesture of indiscipline, Bruce Aries informed in a press conference after the victory in New York, that the team would release the receiver. “He’s not a Buc anymore,” the head coach said emphatically. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who stayed until the end to win the game.”

For his part, Tom Brady lamented the way Brown leaves their adventure together in Tampa Bay: “Yeah, obviously it’s a difficult situation,” Brady said in his press conference after the Buccaneers’ 28-27 comeback victory. . “I think we all want him to just … I think everyone should find … hopefully everyone will do their best to help him in ways that he really needs.”

Antonio Brown, in 15 games with the Buccaneers, had 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns – two in the playoffs; one of them in the Super Bowl-.