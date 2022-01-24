Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shoot the sequel to one of Netflix’s most successful movies

Netflix He is always working on his catalog of comedies, one of the genres that attracts the most viewers on this streaming platform. And one of the most acclaimed films by the public has been Murder Mystery, released three years ago and starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, a fantastic duo that the public loves.

Now the filming of the sequel to this movie, directed by Kyle Newacheck, is in full swing and fans couldn’t be more excited about it. This story takes up the marriage of Nick and Audrey, who take a cruise to embark on a dream trip that revitalizes their relationship, but unfortunately the dream of the perfect trip ends when they are accused of a murder in the middle of the trip.

Photos of the filming of this film circulated on social networks, in which Jennifer Aniston is seen shining with a look composed of a printed white maxi skirt, a green top and a matching knitted hat with her bag, while Adam Sandler appears sporty with a jean and a cool blue shirt, perfect for hot days, very much with the movie.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (Agencies)

This first recording session took place in Oahu, Hawaii, and according to Daily Mail, other locations are scheduled to be recorded in the coming weeks.

So far, neither Adam Sandler nor Jennifer Aniston have commented on this new movie or the shooting. In fact, in recent weeks, the Friends actress has been focused on promoting her series The Morning Show, which airs on Apple TV, and her brand of hair products called LolaVie.

For his part, Adam Sandler usually shares very little of his life on social networks. His most recent Instagram post of his was dedicated to Bob Saget, mourning his sudden passing. “A great man. hilarious A super nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family, ”said the actor as he said goodbye to his colleague and friend.

